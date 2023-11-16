airSlate Announces Key Partnerships With Four ISVs

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--airSlate, a leader in document workflow automation solutions, announces strategic partnerships with four independent software vendors (ISVs) for its signNow API. These partnerships span various industries, including the finance, HR, non-profit, and software sectors, underscoring the versatility and adaptability of airSlate’s signNow API solution.

Businesses use signNow to create, send, and complete legally binding electronic signatures from any device.

The following ISVs are now official partners with airSlate:

Finance sector: LendSaaS provides a comprehensive end-to-end technological platform, expertly designed to refine alternative lending business operations and elevate efficiency and productivity within the financial sector.

Workforce Management & Staffing: TeamBridge gives organizations the tools they need to unlock an efficient and engaged workforce. With applicant tracking, scheduling, time & attendance and reporting, all powered by A.I. & fully customizable workflows, TeamBridge teams are able to build and automate their perfect process.

Software: Middi Mainframe Associates has been developing and customizing the Controller Series Software suite for over 40 years, specializing in products for building supply, retail, marine, power sport, campground, and marina operations.

Non-profit sector: America Learns is the leader in providing social impact programs with an easy-to-use, efficient way to manage and support their people, measure impact, report results, and keep getting better.

“Our partnerships with these ISVs mark significant momentum for airSlate as we continue to broaden our industry reach and impact across various sectors while leveraging the power of the signNow API to drive efficiency, innovation, and social change,” says Shawn Herring, airSlate CMO.

Highlights of the partnerships include:

Strategic alliances: These partnerships illustrate airSlate’s strategic approach to collaborate with industry experts, further enriching the capabilities of its document workflow automation solutions.

Social responsibility: airSlate’s partnership with America Learns in the non-profit sector demonstrates its commitment to social responsibility and its support for organizations striving to create positive social impact.

Diversification of offerings: By partnering with ISVs across finance, HR, non-profit, and the software sectors, airSlate emphasizes its commitment to diversifying its product offerings and catering to a broader spectrum of industries.

For information on becoming an airSlate partner, visit: https://www.airslate.com/become-a-partner

About airSlate

airSlate is a global SaaS technology company that serves over a hundred million users worldwide with its document workflow and automation solutions. The company's PDF editing, eSignature workflow, and business process automation solutions empower users to digitally transform their businesses to run faster and easier. airSlate, pdfFiller, signNow, USLegal, DocHub and Instapage make up the company's portfolio of award-winning products. airSlate is backed by leading venture capitalists and corporate investors including General Catalyst, Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, HighSage Ventures, UiPath Ventures and GSquared.