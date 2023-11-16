Ballogy and The National Federation of State High School Associations Announce Strategic Partnership

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ballogy Inc., the leading skills development and assessment mobile app platform for youth and amateur athletes, announced today a strategic partnership with the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), the governing body for high school athletics, serving 51 member state associations across the United States. NFHS has named Ballogy its Official Athletic Skills Development and Curriculum App, endorsing Ballogy’s already accredited player development and assessment curriculum.

Ballogy’s skill development curriculum, which is also endorsed by the National High School Basketball Coaches Association (NHSBCA), gives coaches an opportunity to deliver a vetted skills program to their players year-round, all from the palm of their hand.

“Ballogy is a powerful platform that serves the changing needs of our coaches and student-athletes,” said Dr. Karissa Niehoff, CEO of the NFHS. “Through sport and skill development, we can impart transferable life skills that will prepare student-athletes for their future beyond sports. We are excited to team up, as Ballogy aligns with our mission to provide guided sport development opportunities and promote the overall health and wellness development of our adolescent population across the 19,500 high schools nationwide.”

The NFHS is the national leader and advocate for high school athletics as well as fine and performing arts programs. They promote amateur sports participation and athletics programs at the high school level and their goal is to ensure that all students have an opportunity to enjoy healthy participation, achievement, and good sportsmanship in education-based activities.

“The NFHS serves millions of young athletes and coaches,” said Todd Young, founder and CEO of Ballogy. “With this exclusive partnership, Ballogy is positioned to expand into all sanctioned NFHS sports and into the hands of every coach and player in the country.”

About the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS)

The NFHS, based in Indianapolis, Indiana, is the national leadership organization for high school sports and performing arts activities. Since 1920, the NFHS has led the development of education-based interscholastic sports and performing arts activities that help students succeed in their lives. The NFHS sets direction for the future by building awareness and support, improving the participation experience, establishing consistent standards and rules for competition, and helping those who oversee high school sports and activities. The NFHS writes playing rules for 17 sports for boys and girls at the high school level. Through its 50 member state associations and the District of Columbia, the NFHS reaches more than 19,500 high schools and 12 million participants in high school activity programs, including more than 7.8 million in high school sports. As the recognized national authority on interscholastic activity programs, the NFHS conducts national meetings; sanctions interstate events; offers online publications and services for high school coaches and officials; sponsors professional organizations for high school coaches, officials, speech and debate coaches, and music adjudicators; offers online education courses for coaches, administrators, students, officials, performing arts educators, parents and others; and serves as a national information resource of interscholastic athletics and activities. For more information, visit the NFHS website at www.nfhs.org.

About Ballogy

Ballogy is an innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes prepare for their sports. Ballogy’s unique player development and assessment app and built-in certified testing program, enable young athletes to measure and evaluate their athletic development and improve their skills at every level of the game. To learn more, please visit https://www.ballogy.com/.