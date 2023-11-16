Ryan Named to 2023 List of Best Workplaces™ for Mental Wellness in Canada

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has recently been named to the 2023 list of Best Workplaces™ for Mental Wellness in Canada. The Firm earned this honor after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®. This marks the third time Ryan has been named to this list.

“Being recognized for creating a workplace that focuses on the mental well-being of our Canadian team members is a tremendous honor,” said Ryan President of Canadian Operations Garry Round. “Health and wellness play a key role in our organization, and we are intentional in offering a variety of wellness benefits and initiatives that sets us apart in the marketplace.”

Several of the initiatives focused on team member health and well-being offered at Ryan include the innovative RyanTHRIVE program, which takes a comprehensive approach to wellness with learning modules covering career, physical, financial, and emotional health as well as benefits including fitness subsidies, an employee financial assistance fund, generous parental leave policies, and a weight-loss program to provide team members with tools to improve their well-being year-round. Through our industry-leading myRyan workplace, team members are given the flexibility to work where, when, and in what manner best promotes their efficiency and effectiveness, leading to work-life success.

To be eligible, organizations must be Great Place to Work-Certified™ and have exceptionally high scores from employees on the Trust Index survey. The full list of the 2023 Best Workplaces for Mental Wellness in Canada by Great Place to Work can be found here.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. A global research and consulting firm, Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists and represents the voices of 500,000 employees across industry. This is part of the world’s largest annual workplace study, recognizing the world’s Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA).

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. The Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, provincial, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is an 11-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 4,500 professionals and associates serves over 24,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com/canada.