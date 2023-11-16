Informatica Deepens Partnership with Microsoft, Strengthens Commitment to Canadian Customers with the Expansion of Cloud Footprint on Microsoft Azure

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, has established a Microsoft Azure pod in Canada now available to its Canadian customers. For Informatica customers that use the Azure ecosystem – particularly those in pivotal, highly-regulated sectors such as financial services, public service, healthcare and education – the pod provides seamless access to the leading Intelligent Data Management Platform (IDMC) to manage complex and fragmented data estates, better comply with strict data residency requirements and support complex cloud modernization projects.

Fueled by an AI engine, CLAIRE, IDMC is one of the most comprehensive data management solutions on the market. It boasts a suite of best-of-breed capabilities that help enterprises simplify the entire data management lifecycle, including integration, quality and observability, master data management and governance and privacy. Through CLAIRE, IDMC currently processes an astonishing 71 trillion cloud transactions per month, a 60% increase year-over-year.

IDMC complements the Azure Data & AI platform by producing quality, trusted data that feeds and improves the analytics and AI workloads customers run on Azure. Most importantly, Canadian Azure customers now gain access to the latest Informatica-Microsoft integrations, which include IDMC as an Azure Native Service and its integration with Microsoft Fabric.

With the availability of the Azure pod, Canadian customers can purchase IDMC as an Azure SaaS solution through the Azure Marketplace, which allows the cost of the solution to count toward their Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment.

"Our roots in Canada, from a customer, employee and product development standpoint run deep, and this new Azure pod allows us to plant the Informatica flag even further into Canadian soil,” said David Ridout, Canada Country Leader at Informatica. “Now, with easier access to the most extensive data management platform in the market, this is a game-changer for Canadian Azure customers that want their data to be a product for their businesses rather than a problem.”

“The fixation on customer innovation and success in the cloud is a common trait between Microsoft and Informatica,” said Andrey Cavalcanti, General Manager, Azure Data and AI Canada, Microsoft. “By complementing our broad Microsoft Azure ecosystem with the expertise of Informatica’s AI and data management capabilities, this new pod will help Canadian enterprises accelerate their digital transformation, support more meaningful AI adoption and become more efficient, data-led organizations.”

About Informatica

