Cipher Neutron, dynaCERT’s Partner, and FuelPositive Forge Strategic Partnership for Multiple AEM Electrolyser Technology Orders

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) ("dynaCERT") partner, Canadian company Cipher Neutron Inc. (“Cipher Neutron” or “CN”), has received from FuelPositive Corporation (“Fuel Positive”) FuelPositive’s first purchase order for its unique Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) Electrolyser Technology.

Cipher Neutron’s Green Hydrogen AEM Electrolysers and Reversible Fuel Cell technology can produce hydrogen without using any Platinum Group Metals (PGMs), including Platinum, Iridium and Ruthenium. This makes CN AEM Electrolysers one of the most affordable and sustainable solutions available commercially to produce high-volume and high-pressure Green Hydrogen. Cipher Neutron Reversible Fuel Cells technology can be operated bi-directionally to generate electricity from hydrogen and hydrogen from water. Cipher Neutron Reversible Fuel Cells offer a compelling alternative to conventional storage options like batteries, eliminating the need for frequent recharging and reducing long-term maintenance expenses.

Cipher Neutron’s commercial technology, now available worldwide, is attracting interest from both strategic investors and end-users of the most efficient electrolysers in multi-Megawatt and Gigawatt projects across the globe.

FuelPositive is manufacturing modular, containerized Green Ammonia production systems, with its first commercial system, the FP-300, capable of producing 100 tonnes of Green Ammonia on-site, per year.

FuelPositive has selected CN AEM Green Hydrogen Electrolyser Technology as one of the most innovative and sustainable Green Hydrogen solutions in the world today. Upon successful testing and benchmarking by FuelPositive, the Cipher Neutron AEM Technology will be used to make Green Hydrogen to produce Green Ammonia in their commercial systems.

A FuelPositive FP300 system can produce up to 300 Kilograms of Green Ammonia per day, which requires 30 Normal Cubic Meters (Nm3) of hydrogen produced by the AEM electrolyser stacks. FuelPositive plans to manufacture thirty (30) FP300 systems over the next 12 to 18 months. FuelPositive’s integration of Cipher Neutron’s electrolysers for thirty FP300 systems, would equate to 4.5 Megawatts of commercial deployment of AEM Electrolyser stacks.

Ian Clifford, FuelPositive’s Chief Executive Officer and Chair, stated, “We are very excited to work with Canadian Green Hydrogen innovator and manufacturer Cipher Neutron. FuelPositive is testing and benchmarking Green Hydrogen technologies worldwide for our systems. We were happily surprised to find out that one of the most promising and impressive Green Hydrogen technologies was here, right in our neighbourhood! Teaming up with Canadian technology companies and supporting the Canadian economy as we build our Green Ammonia solutions aligns with our mission as a Company. If everything works out as expected, we hope this is the first of many transactions with Cipher Neutron.”

Nelson Leite, Chief Operating Officer and Director of FuelPositive stated, “Cipher Neutron’s AEM Green Hydrogen Electrolyser Technology has the potential to be an essential component in operating our FP300 systems and beyond. FuelPositive has built a world-class technology and manufacturing team, and this alliance positions the Company for accelerated growth. FuelPositive has successfully operated our core technology within our first pilot system.”

Gurjant Randhawa, M.Eng., P.Eng., President and CEO of Cipher Neutron, concluded, “Cipher Neutron supports FuelPositive in their commercialization of Green Ammonia. We are eager to work with FuelPositive toward successfully integrating our AEM Technology into their systems. Cipher Neutron and FuelPositive share an understanding of the imperatives around global food security and sustainability and a desire to make conscious choices toward a sustainable future in agriculture and other critical sectors. FuelPositive’s Green Ammonia system and business model stand alone, reframing the status quo of a multi-billion-dollar commodity industry. Cipher Neutron is excited to be part of this journey.”

About FuelPositive Corporation

FuelPositive is a Canadian technology company committed to providing commercially viable and sustainable, “cradle to cradle” clean technology solutions, including an on-farm/onsite, containerized Green Ammonia (NH3) production system that eliminates carbon emissions from the production of Green Ammonia.

By focusing on technologies that are clean, sustainable, economically advantageous and realizable, FuelPositive aims to help mitigate climate change, addressing unsustainable agricultural practices through innovative technology and practical solutions that can be implemented now. The FuelPositive on-farm/onsite, containerized Green Ammonia production system is designed to produce pure, anhydrous ammonia for multiple applications, including fertilizer for farming, fuel for grain drying and internal combustion engines, a practical alternative for fuel cells and a solution for grid storage. Green Ammonia is also considered a key enabler of the hydrogen economy.

FuelPositive systems are designed to provide for Green Ammonia production on-farm/onsite, where and when needed. This eliminates wildly fluctuating supply chains and offers end-users clean fertilizer, energy and Green Ammonia supply security while eliminating carbon emissions from the production process. The first customers will be farmers. Farmers use 80% of the traditional grey ammonia produced today as fertilizer.

FuelPositive Corporation is based in Waterloo (Canada) and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol NHHH and in the USA on the OTCQB under the symbol NHHHF.

About Cipher Neutron Inc.

Cipher Neutron is a rapidly growing disruptive technology company focused on AEM Electrolysers for Green Hydrogen production and Reversible Fuel Cells for power generation and Energy Storage Solutions. Cipher Neutron is a global group of scientists, engineers, technology developers, experts in hydrogen technology, investment bankers and people that have worked in hydrogen for decades. Cipher Neutron’s innovative products, such as AEM Electrolysers and Reversible Fuel Cells have unique advantages over other Green Hydrogen production, power generation and energy storage solutions currently available in the global market. Please see: https://cipherneutron.com

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology along with its proprietary HydraLytica™ Telematics, a means of monitoring fuel consumption and calculating GHG emissions savings designed for the tracking of possible future Carbon Credits for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, which has shown to lower carbon emissions and improve fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment. Website: www.dynaCERT.com.

READER ADVISORY

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, information relating to FuelPositive cannot be independently verified and information relating to Cipher Neutron Inc. and its AEM electrolyser technologies cannot be independently verified. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance of achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; the uncertainty of the emerging hydrogen economy; including the hydrogen economy moving at a pace not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

On Behalf of the Board of dynaCERT Inc.

Murray James Payne, CEO