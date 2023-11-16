Curacao Offers Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars in Black Friday Discounts Through Its Doorbusters Deals

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curacao, recognized as The Best of the Southland by the Los Angeles Times, and the largest Hispanic-serving retailer in the Southwest, is rolling out an extraordinary Black Friday sales event with unbeatable deals, a price match guarantee on all items among its unique doorbuster savings each day starting Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 23 to Sunday, November 26, during specific store hours.

“Today, when retail giants are setting high benchmarks, we at Curacao are dedicated to offering something remarkable,” said Ariela Nerubay, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer at Curacao. “We understand that consumers are price-conscious, seeking not just competitive prices but also value and reliability in their shopping experience. That’s why we offer our Black Friday price beat guarantee as we will match any competitors Black Friday deals for identical items.”

Curacao’s Black Friday Deal Highlights include:

Samsung 4-Door White Glass Stainless Steel Refrigerator with 60% off Friday only Better Home 4 Piece Sectional Set: 60% off, Friday, November 24 only Bulova Men’s Watch: 80% off, Friday only Samsung 85” 4K Smart TV: with 40% off on Saturday only Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3: 60% off, Saturday, Nov 25 Toscana 5 Knives Set: 70% off, Saturday only Kaitlyn Twin Bed Set: 57% off, on Sunday, November only Black Widow Gaming Display & JBL Headset Bundle: 75% off, Sunday XBOX Games: 30% off throughout the entire sales event Pixel 85” TV & JBL Soundbar Bundle: 50% off throughout the entire sales event

Curacao’s price beat guarantee ensures customers the best possible deal on any item sold in-store or online. If a competitor offers the same item for less, Curacao will beat that price by 10 percent of the difference, even after the purchase has been made. With the confidence of price beat matching and rainchecks for out-of-stock items, Curacao is truly committed to delivering exceptional value for a diverse range of products.

Curacao customers can enjoy massive in-store savings of more than $160,000, including don’t-want-to-miss deals on televisions, home appliances, laptops, gaming consoles, fashion, toys, furniture, and more.

There will be even more in-store promotions and surprises at each store location, where shoppers can discover exclusive in-store only deals and promotions.

Available for a select limited time, this exciting shopping experience promises a carefully curated range of deals that combine quality, variety, and affordability to ensure every customer finds something special that aligns with their lifestyle and budget.

For more information, see Curacao’s Black Friday catalog here.

About Curacao and The Curacao Foundation

Since its founding in 1978, Curacao has been guided by its mission to improve customers’ lives by extending credit options to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals needing high-quality home and tech products, travel, export and money transfer services at low monthly payments. At Curacao, customers can buy price-protected top brands and services on interest-protected credit while supporting the community. In addition, Curacao allocates a percentage of every purchase to support the advancement of its local communities through the Curacao Foundation. Curacao is an omnichannel retailer and lender serving customers online, over the phone, and in person in English and Spanish in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Curacao is headquartered at 1605 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015. For more information, visit icuracao.com.

Established in 2002, The Curacao Foundation is a private foundation dedicated to building a future in which communities are financially strong, socially empowered, respected, and included. The Curacao Foundation has worked with over 100 charities, organizations and institutions focusing on financial literacy, health, well-being, education, and immigration all within a 10-mile radius of a Curacao retail location. In addition, the foundation supports community partner organizations through general operation and program grants.

For more information, visit icuracao.com and foundation.icuracao.com.