Moreno Valley Physicians Associates Empowers Patients and Improves Communication Through Integration with eClinicalWorks AI Tools

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that Moreno Valley Physicians Associates (Moreno Valley) – a family medicine practice in Moreno Valley, CA – successfully implemented the new eClinicalWorks AI assistant tools to easily translate medical documentation in its patients’ native language within the EHR, improving care coordination, patient satisfaction, and communication.

More than 80% of Moreno Valley’s patient population is Spanish speaking. Without a way to easily translate visit summaries and lab results into Spanish, many patients were unable to fully understand their results. Because of this, many of Moreno Valley’s patients also traveled back to Mexico to receive additional healthcare.

“We had one patient who was over 60 and spoke no English,” said Esteban Guerrero, general manager of Moreno Valley. “She would come to our practice to receive medical care and then go back to Tijuana, Mexico, so they could explain what was happening and get her medical documentation in Spanish. This was counterproductive, costing the patient additional time and money to receive her care. But the first time we handed her a visit summary in Spanish, she broke down in tears. She could now fully understand her care without needing to travel back to Mexico.”

The eClinicalWorks AI assistant improves Moreno Valley’s post-visit communication with patients by translating visit summaries as well as appointment reminders, and other medical information into the patient’s preferred language with one click of a button in the EHR. The AI assistant also translates lab results into the appropriate language so patients can understand their current health metrics and next steps for care.

“We have two physicians each seeing 20 to 30 patients a day, most of whom are primarily Spanish speaking,” said Esteban. “With only 12 staff, we didn’t have the resources to individually translate every visit and lab summary into Spanish. So, when I learned about the opportunity to become an early adopter of the eClinicalWorks AI assistant tools, I knew this was something we had to try right away. Clear and effective communication is key to driving patient-centric care.”

“This is the power of AI in healthcare,” said Girish Navani, CEO and co-founder of eClinicalWorks. “It can mean the difference between receiving medical care where you live or traveling hundreds of miles just to get a visit summary in your own language. Every patient deserves the opportunity to fully understand their healthcare needs. AI tools – like our AI assistant tools – are the key to making that a reality today.”

Moreno Valley Physicians Associates, founded in 1996 in Moreno Valley, California, is a trusted healthcare facility offering a wide range of comprehensive family medicine services – including physicals, vaccinations, pregnancy, prenatal, and family health care – to patients of all ages in the Moreno Valley-area. The practice offers in-person and telehealth appointments. For more information, visit www.morenovalleyclinicamedica.com or call (951) 697-7866.

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 180,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.