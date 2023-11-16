EAH Housing Deepens Commitment to Hawai’i, Proceeds with One of Maui’s Largest Affordable Housing Communities

SAN RAFAEL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Hawai’i Housing Finance and Development Corporation (HHFDC) has selected EAH Housing, one of the largest and most respected nonprofit housing development and management organizations in the western United States, to develop the Kahului Civic Center Mixed-Use Complex. The project is expected to break ground in 2027, with the first phase anticipated to be completed by 2029.

The project includes a transit hub, civic center component, and 303 affordable housing units. This multi-phase project is a true public-private partnership. EAH Housing, as master developer, will coordinate the development of the civic center with the State of Hawai’i Department of Accounting and General Services, the transit hub with the County of Maui, and the affordable housing with the State of Hawai’i Housing Finance and Development Corporation.

Located along Ka‘ahumanu Avenue in the heart of Kahului, the project will provide residents convenient access to the existing network of retail, healthcare, educational, financial, religious, recreational, and transportation options in the area. The Kahului Civic Center community is a significant step forward to increase the critically-needed affordable housing inventory for Maui residents and families.

"We are thrilled to be moving forward on this much-needed housing community in Kahului,” said Laura Hall, CEO of EAH Housing. “Maui is one of the country’s most constricted markets, and the EAH Housing team is proud to lend a hand and move forward our mission of providing high-quality, affordable housing opportunities to those most in need.”

According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, more than 41,000 or nearly one-quarter of Hawai’i’s rental households report incomes at or below the national poverty guidelines, thus classified as "extremely low income." With a deficit of more than 27,000 affordable housing units, Hawai’i’s housing market stands at a critical juncture. The Kahului Civic Center Mixed-Use Complex is designed to address this critical need for affordable housing on Maui, providing affordable and workforce housing for individuals and families earning between 30% and 60% of the Area Median Income (AMI).

A balanced mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units will provide housing options for small and larger households. Each unit will feature modern amenities to create a comfortable and convenient living experience, including kitchens with energy-efficient appliances, high-speed Internet and cable availability, ceiling fans, and large windows for natural lighting and ventilation.

Each of the two residential buildings will feature a fitness room, central laundry facilities, community rooms for social and educational events, and an outdoor recreation deck. The project will also offer residents a wide range of transportation options, including 320 parking stalls, paved pedestrian paths connecting the site to the larger neighborhood, and proximity to the neighboring transit hub with access to public transportation.

"As we continually work to find innovative solutions to the affordable housing crisis in Hawai’i, commitments to developing housing for our most-vulnerable residents are sorely needed and warmly welcomed," said Governor Josh Green, M.D. "I look forward to the positive difference this project will make for residents on Maui, and I commend EAH Housing for its commitment to making Maui a more affordable and vibrant place to live.”

For more information about this project and EAH Housing’s mission, visit www.eahhousing.org.

About EAH Housing

EAH Housing is a nonprofit corporation with a mission to expand the range of opportunities for all by developing, managing, and promoting quality affordable housing and diverse communities. Established in 1968, EAH Housing has become one of the largest and most respected nonprofit housing development and management organizations in the Western United States with over 750 employees and plays a leadership role in local, regional, and national housing advocacy efforts.

Starting from grass-roots origins in response to the death of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., EAH Housing now serves over 25,000 low-income families, seniors, veterans, formerly unhoused individuals, people with special needs, transitional age youth (TAY), artists, farm workers, and students across more than 240 communities in California and Hawai’i. Combining award-winning design, innovative onsite services, and a commitment to people, EAH Housing reflects the distinctive personality of each community.