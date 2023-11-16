TVS Motor Company Forges Strategic Partnership With Emil Frey for Key European Markets

BANGALORE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TVS Motor Company - a leading global automaker that operates in the two and three-wheeler segments - today announced its entry into Europe by signing an agreement for import and distribution with Emil Frey, a 100 year old enterprise and a leading name in automotive distribution.

This partnership signifies a significant step towards global expansion for TVS Motor Company, leveraging Emil Frey's extensive distribution network and deep market insights in Europe. TVS Motor Company, known for its commitment to innovation and quality, is set to offer European customers a diverse range of high-performance and technologically advanced two-wheelers.

Both TVS Motor Company and Emil Frey share a commitment to responsible and sustainable mobility and place a strong emphasis on delivering impeccable customer service and satisfaction. TVS Motor Company’s focus on providing cutting-edge and pioneering solutions, combined with Emil Frey’s deep ability to understand local customers and their evolving needs has helped create a unique DNA for this partnership, which will form a strong foundation for TVS Motor’s expansion in Europe.

Emil Frey is among the largest automobile importers and retailers in Europe, serving many leading automotive brands across the region. As part of this partnership, Emil Frey Group entities will take charge of the distribution of TVS products in selected countries, utilizing their Sales, Marketing, and Service networks. Among the TVS products being made available in Europe will be TVS Jupiter 125, TVS NTORQ , TVS Raider, TVS iQube S, TVS X, TVS Ronin, TVS Apache RR 310, and TVS Apache RTR 310.

Announcing the foray into Europe, Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company said, “This strategic alliance with Emil Frey is a crucial step in our global expansion strategy. Europe will be a key market for us, and through this partnership, we aim to bring our cutting-edge products closer to European customers. In having a partner like Emil Frey, there is a coming together of two century old, pedigreed organisations, both driven by shared values of responsible and sustainable mobility and customer service. Together, we are excited to serve customers and two-wheeler aficionados in Europe and look forward to a successful partnership.”

Lorenz Frey-Hilti, Director Emil Frey Group said, “We take great pride in forging a robust and loyal partnership between our two esteemed traditional companies in the mobility sector. Together, we seamlessly blend heritage with innovation. I am very proud that TVS Motor Company is relying on our expertise in the European market and using our distribution network to bring their great products to customers. Our two companies complement each other perfectly and I look forward to seeing this partnership flourish.”

France will be the first country for the launch, where an entire suite of TVS Motor products including ICE and EV models will be made available starting January 2024, consequent to this agreement.