Dubai International Chamber enhances its presence in Asia with inauguration of new international representative office in Japan

Ribbon-cutting ceremony during the inauguration of Dubai International Chamber’s new office in Tokyo yesterday with the participation of Mr. Ishii Taku, Parliamentary Vice-Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry; H.E. Shihab Al Faheem, the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Japan; and Salem Al Shamsi, Vice President of Global Markets at Dubai Chambers (Photo: AETOSWire)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has enhanced its growing presence in Asia with the official launch of a new office in Japan. The move further strengthens the emirate’s robust economic relationship with Japan and will facilitate the growth of bilateral business, trade, and investments.

The chamber’s 27th representative office globally was inaugurated during a special ceremony in Tokyo with the participation of Mr. Ishii Taku, Parliamentary Vice-Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry; H.E. Shihab Al Faheem, the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Japan; and Salem Al Shamsi, Vice President of Global Markets at Dubai Chambers, together with distinguished representatives of the Japanese business community.

H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said: “Establishing a presence in Japan represents a significant step in our global expansion strategy. Our Tokyo office creates an essential platform to build cross-border partnerships with one of the world’s most sophisticated economies.”

Launched as part of the ‘Dubai Global’ initiative, the office will enhance and diversify the economic relationship between Dubai and Japan. The Dubai International Chamber team will provide on-ground support to Japanese companies interested in doing business in Dubai, as well as build strong relationships with key public and private sector stakeholders.

The new office will showcase Dubai’s competitive advantages and share investment intelligence to support Japanese companies seeking to enter Dubai and expand internationally through the emirate, connecting businesses in both markets with trusted stakeholders and potential partners.

Japan was ranked as Dubai’s seventh-largest trading partner globally last year, with the value of bilateral non-oil trade between the two markets reaching a total of AED 38.8 billion (US$ 10.5 billion) in 2022. A total of 74 new Japanese companies registered as members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce during the first eight months of 2023, representing an impressive YoY growth of 222% that underlines Dubai’s growing connections with the Japanese business community.

About:

Dubai International Chamber, one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, was established to promote Dubai as a global business hub, attract multinational companies, and expand the emirate’s trade ties with promising markets.

www.dubaichamberinternational.com

*Source: AETOSWire