Everly Health Selected to Participate in NCQA Virtual Care Pilot to Establish Quality Standards

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everly Health, a digital health platform for remotely diagnosing and managing recurring health conditions, is proud to announce its participation in the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) 2023 Virtual Care Pilot, an initiative that aims to define and elevate the standards of virtual care.

After a competitive selection process—over 100 organizations applied—only a select group was chosen for the program. The NCQA Virtual Care Pilot presents a unique opportunity for participants to leverage technology, foster collaboration with other leaders, and create a lasting impact on virtual patient care. As a select member of the pilot program, Everly Health will work closely with NCQA and other participating organizations to provide support, share knowledge, gather insights, and define best practices.

“ Virtual care will continue to transform the way healthcare is delivered, creating new possibilities for people to get the care they need right where they are,” said Julia Cheek, CEO and Founder of Everly Health. “ We are proud to join forces with renowned healthcare quality champion, NCQA, and other forward-thinking organizations in the digital health space, as we help support the development of crucial quality standards. By empowering individuals with seamless access to remote care, we have the power to transform lives and forge a healthier future."

Everly Health is a digital health platform for remotely diagnosing and managing recurring health conditions. The innovative platform expands access to diagnostic-driven care, promotes engagement, and enables high-quality healthcare delivery in a flexible and convenient way. Everly’s platform leads to improved health outcomes, reduces healthcare costs, and enhances patient-provider relationships. For more information about Everly Health, visit: https://www.everlyhealth.com/.

About Everly Health

Everly Health’s mission is to transform lives with modern, diagnostics-driven care. Everly Health is a digital health platform for remotely diagnosing and managing recurring health conditions. Our solutions facilitate population-scale at-home testing across the healthcare ecosystem. We serve millions of people annually and partner with 100+ enterprise clients to close gaps in care and create diagnostics-driven solutions. We believe that empowering people with convenient access to clinically-actionable testing and remote care has the power to change lives, improve outcomes, and create a healthier world.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA Accredits and Certifies a wide range of healthcare organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA’s Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. The organization received the prestigious James W. Rouse Excellence in Diversity Award for demonstrating a commitment to promoting a diverse, healthy workplace. NCQA’s website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make informed health care choices. NCQA can also be found at Twitter @ncqa, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.