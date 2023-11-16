SHINE Technologies and Nucleus RadioPharma Partner to Advance Radioligand Cancer Treatments

ROCHESTER, Minn. & JANESVILLE, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SHINE Technologies, an advanced nuclear technology company and largest producer of lutetium-177 in North America, today announced a long-term supply agreement with Nucleus RadioPharma, the world’s first fully integrated development, manufacturing, and supply chain organization for radiopharmaceuticals.

Under the multi-year agreement, SHINE will provide lutetium-177, a vital component in cutting-edge medical treatments, to Nucleus RadioPharma's radioligand therapy (RLT) offerings for targeted radiopharmaceutical treatments for neuroendocrine tumors and prostate cancer. This partnership underscores the crucial need for a reliable and consistent supply of lutetium-177, as it forms the backbone of RLT's effectiveness. The steady availability of this radioisotope is fundamental for ensuring uninterrupted and precise cancer treatment, allowing more patients to access innovative therapies promptly. The partnership also ensures Nucleus will have an adequate supply of the radioisotope required for the use of their RLTs in clinical trials as they investigate the efficacy of targeted radiopharmaceuticals in additional cancer types.

Nucleus RadioPharma was founded to build reliable clinical and commercial supply chains for targeted radiotherapies, including radioligand therapy. Their innovative approach empowers healthcare providers to treat metastatic cancer at an earlier stage with remarkable precision, often before traditional imaging techniques can even detect the presence of cancer cells. Nucleus RadioPharma's mission is to ensure that patients have access to potentially lifesaving radiopharmaceuticals by developing cutting-edge technologies that modernize the clinical development, manufacturing, and supply chain of these promising new treatment tools.

" Nucleus launched with the goal of addressing the scarcity of radionuclides and theranostics in production, which poses major challenges for patient care and clinical trials of new radiopharmaceuticals," said Charles S. Conroy, Chief Executive Officer of Nucleus. " We are pleased to partner with SHINE, allowing us to utilize its dependable supply of lutetium-177 to develop highly effective treatments for cancer patients. We look forward to a long and productive partnership with SHINE to transform cancer care."

Lutetium-177 is a key component for targeted radiopharmaceuticals, including those in development for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors, prostate cancer, and other solid tumors. SHINE is at the forefront of creating non-carrier-added lutetium-177, using a breakthrough proprietary process that is more efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly than existing production methods.

SHINE’s newly-opened Wisconsin facility, Cassiopeia, is the largest facility in North America dedicated to producing non-carrier-added lutetium-177. Cassiopeia is expected to produce up to 200,000 doses per year of critical medical isotopes that are often in short supply, strengthening SHINE’s position to meet increasing global demand.

“ We are proud to partner with Nucleus RadioPharma to supply the high-purity lutetium-177 that powers their innovative radioligand therapy,” said Harrie Buurlage, Chief Commercial Officer of Isotopes at SHINE Technologies. “ This agreement demonstrates our ability to produce critical medical isotopes at commercial scale to enable new treatments that can improve patients’ lives.”

The supply agreement between SHINE and Nucleus RadioPharma not only opens doors to groundbreaking therapies but also paves the way for further advancements in the fight against cancer.

About SHINE Technologies

Headquartered in Janesville, Wisconsin, SHINE Technologies stands as an industry leader in next-generation fusion, deploying innovative fusion technology that seamlessly combines safety, cost-efficiency, and environmental responsibility. SHINE is at the forefront of creating non-carrier-added lutetium-177—a vital component in cutting-edge medical treatments.

SHINE’s commitment to innovation extends beyond the realms of industry and healthcare. Drawing on its fusion technology expertise, the company has set its sights on addressing one of energy's most complex challenges—nuclear waste recycling and fusion energy. With a comprehensive and visionary approach, SHINE is steadfastly driving advancements across multiple sectors, leaving an indelible mark on the domains of technology, healthcare, and sustainable energy solutions.

About Nucleus RadioPharma

Nucleus RadioPharma is a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) dedicated to building robust and reliable clinical and commercial supply chains for targeted radiotherapies. Nucleus RadioPharma's mission is to ensure cancer patients can access potentially lifesaving radiopharmaceuticals by developing technologies to modernize the clinical development, manufacturing, and supply chain of these promising new treatment tools.