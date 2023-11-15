CUPE reaches deal with City of Chestermere

CHESTERMERE, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After seventeen months of bargaining, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) and the City of Chestermere have reached a settlement for a first contract covering 130 employees.

The negotiations have been drawn out and difficult, with CUPE charging the City with unfair labour practices for dragging negotiations backwards and promoting efforts to decertify the union.

CUPE local 37 President Matt Sjogren gave credit to a mediator for bringing the negotiations to a close.

“We needed an outsider to give the employer a shake, explain to them they were bound by law to try and reach a deal,” said Sjogren. “Thankfully, we now have a deal we can take to our members.”

Sjogren said the union won’t release details of the contract until it’s been voted upon by members. That process is expected to be completed by the end of the month. The union will be recommending acceptance.

“What’s important now is that we turn down the drama and get back to serving the people of Chestermere.”