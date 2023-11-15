No One Can Block UCLA Outside Linebacker Laiatu Latu from Getting to Newegg’s Black Friday Sale Featuring Seagate Storage Products

Laiatu Latu, UCLA outside linebacker, is a top national defensive player and NFL Draft prospect. He's partnering with Newegg and Seagate for a holiday sale promotion. Latu is shown holding a Seagate Expansion external hard drive. (Photo: Newegg)

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--One of the most exciting defensive players in college football, Laiatu Latu of UCLA, is not only quickly getting to quarterbacks and running backs, but he is also going online to shop Newegg’s holiday sales featuring Seagate® storage products.

A premier outside linebacker with the UCLA football team, one of the best edge rushers in college football and a top NFL Draft prospect, Latu is rushing to an NIL endorsement partnership by promoting Newegg, the No. 1 online-only electronics retailer in North America1, and Seagate, a world leader in data storage technology and solutions.

Latu is shown lifting weights, doing footwork drills and using a computer and a hard drive in a new online commercial for Newegg and Seagate: https://newegg.io/laiatu

College football fans can take advantage of thousands of deals at Newegg.com or the Newegg app to find what they want or to find deals to get started on their holiday shopping list.

A drive to win and perform at his best drives Latu. Fast and reliable storage drives from Seagate support computer users and gamers with storage they need to stay on top.

During the Black Friday Sale, which runs Nov. 17 through Nov. 25, Newegg will feature Seagate’s industry-leading drives. Laptop, desktop PC and console users need storage to back up their content so that’s where Seagate and its innovative hard drive technology help preserve important data.

Find Seagate deals at Newegg: https://newegg.io/latu

Newegg will also have sizable deals on laptops, gaming laptops, gaming desktop PCs, PC components, headphones and other products.

Latu uses tech for academics, athletics and entertainment:

A laptop is used to connect with class assignments. It’s also used to review information from coaches.

Health statistics and sleep are tracked with a fitness wearable.

Fortnite on Xbox is time well spent online playing with teammates.

“When I’m looking for tech products, I shop online at Newegg because they have everything I want. And to back up my digital files, I use a Seagate drive,” said Latu. “This has been an amazing year for me both on the football field and on campus. Joining Newegg and Seagate to promote their holiday sales is another great milestone.”

A 6-foot-5 senior from Sacramento, Calif., Latu has been a force for the Bruins’ powerful defense this year while climbing the school’s all-time sacks list. He uses his strength and a variety of quick moves to maneuver around offensive linemen to generate sacks, loss of yardage tackles and quarterback pressures. Latu and his defensive teammates have been credited by sports media for several of the Bruins’ wins this season.

“‘Disruptor’ and ‘game changer’ are used in the tech industry to describe a person who is innovative and unique, but those terms also describe Laiatu Latu in a college football game. He can make a major impact on the game’s outcome,” said Eric Wein, Director of Public Relations for Newegg. “Newegg and Seagate are aligning with a player described as an ‘unstoppable force’ because we want to connect with Latu’s drive for success.”

A stadium divided in loyalty and a fixated national TV audience in the millions will be watching Latu and UCLA when it takes on crosstown rival USC this Saturday, Nov. 18, at 12:30 p.m. PST.

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg also serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information, please visit Newegg.com.

