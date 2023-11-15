U.S. Army Awards $27 Million IT Services Contract to Empower AI

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Empower AI (formerly NCI Information Systems), a leading provider of advanced information technology solutions and professional services to U.S. government agencies, today announced that it was awarded a new contract to support the U.S. Army Information Systems Engineering Command’s Fort Huachuca Engineering Directorate. The task order was awarded under ISEC’s Total Engineering and Integration Services IV contract and has a total value of $27 million if all options are exercised. Work will be performed at more than 60 locations in South Korea.

“ Empower AI is extremely proud to continue our partnership with the U.S. Army that spans more than three decades, no matter where the mission takes us,” said Jeff Bohling, CEO of Empower AI. “ This is important work to support the Army and its missions across the Korean peninsula, and we look forward to providing the technology and expertise needed to get the job done.”

Under the task order, Empower AI will provide IT services and engineering support to include network architecture and equipment optimization of the Army Transport Edge (ATE) network infrastructure. The Empower AI team will also provide services to support an out-of-band management network and a new network management system, along with migrating and integrating multiple legacy networks to the ATE network.

About Empower AI

Empower AI is built for government missions. We help federal agency leaders solve the government’s biggest IT challenges by bridging commercial innovation with missions of national importance. Our proven AI solutions and services provide a practical and secure path for agencies to realize the full potential of the workforce. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Empower AI leverages three decades of mission-critical federal IT experience to ensure defense and civilian agencies have a direct path to meaningful transformation. For more information, visit www.empower.ai.