Renaissance Physicians Partners Selects Florence Health to Provide Practice Management Services

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Renaissance Physicians Partners (RPP), a physician-led organization acquiring private practices and offering physicians a unique way to maintain clinical autonomy while increasing financial resiliency, announced it has selected Florence Health to manage RPP-owned practices. With this agreement, Florence Health will provide services such as billing, human resources, marketing, and provider credentialing to acquired practices in the Greater Houston area. This aligns with RPP’s vision to create a business environment that prioritizes physicians, their decision making, and their teams. By reducing pressures and valuing physicians’ voices, RPP and Florence Health aim to increase physicians’ satisfaction and their ability to focus on patient care.

Physicians are facing increasing demands, resulting in many leaving medicine or selling their medical practices. RPP-owned practices will receive administrative and operational support, including patient population management capabilities, third-party payer contracting, and now, practice management services from Florence Health. Through the delivery of these components, RPP can offer physicians the opportunity to join an organization that enables more time to practice medicine.

“Being a physician-led organization, RPP understands the pressures providers feel when aspiring to care for patients effectively while managing a successful business,” said Kevin Horn, MD, chairman of RPP. “We selected Florence Health because of their demonstrated success and aligned mission to improve satisfaction for our fellow physicians by reducing the burdens that are influencing the exodus from the field.”

As physicians themselves, RPP leadership will keep physicians meaningfully involved in workflow decisions, with appropriate compensation for continuous business improvement and for delivery of high-quality patient care.

“Physicians are the backbone of our communities and are being pulled in too many directions, making it harder to practice medicine while also optimizing the patient experience,” said Jake Halpert, CEO of Florence Health. “At Florence Health, we have poured a lot of energy and devotion into building a seamless primary care clinic operating model. We are thrilled to work with RPP to support these state-of-the-art clinics in Houston, ensuring patients receive the gold standard of health care they truly deserve.”

About Renaissance Physicians Partners: Renaissance Physicians Partners is a physician-led organization focused on acquiring and supporting independent physicians in the Houston area to alleviate administrative, financial and operational concerns. It is affiliated with Renaissance Physicians Organization which for over 20 years, has been dedicated to providing patients with a stronger doctor-patient relationship with help from CareAllies that includes coordinated, preventive care that helps to keep patients healthier. With a unique, team-oriented approach, providers strive to deliver the best possible health outcomes while keeping care affordable for patients. If you’re looking to get involved or would like more information, please visit www.myrpo.com/rpp-inquiry.

About Florence Health:

Florence Health combines comprehensive administrative and operational support with innovative clinic design to improve the health care experience for both physicians and patients. Florence Health’s systems and technology, paired with a patient-centric model, help ease the burden of practice management while increasing physician revenue, improving patient access to quality primary care, and enabling more meaningful provider-patient interactions. Named after Florence Nightingale, a health care icon, Florence Health is reimagining health care delivery to create a system the world deserves.