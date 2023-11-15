Ryan Launches Ryan TaxPay to Transform the Global Business Tax Payment Process

DALLAS & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has announced the launch of Ryan TaxPay™ (powered by Desucla), a single, secure platform to facilitate the automation of all global tax payments.

Designed for companies that need to make regular payments to one or multiple foreign tax authorities to meet a variety of tax payment obligations, Ryan TaxPay is an online platform that fully manages the payment calendar, including the conversion of source funds to each required local currency, payment to each tax authority recipient, and submission of any required tax payment references. As part of the offering, clients have access to the Ryan service team to provide proactive support and assistance.

The automation of tax payments can bring considerable cost benefits. By simply uploading one amount onto the platform, it is estimated that users of Ryan TaxPay can achieve at least a 25% reduction in foreign exchange rates compared to standard bank rates. It also establishes a clear audit trail and enables users to centralise management and oversight of payments.

The platform has been developed in partnership with tax technology provider Desucla and forms part of Ryan’s long-term strategy to bring to market a range of tax payment solutions suitable for clients of all sizes and their individual needs.

“Improving the efficiency and effectiveness of our clients’ people, processes, data, and systems to transform their tax function into a best practice environment continues to be our main focus,” said Jon C. Sweet, Ryan President of European and Asia-Pacific Operations. “Ryan has always taken an innovative approach to developing solutions to meet the needs of our clients worldwide. With tax authorities increasingly demanding more regular payments of a wider range of taxes, the launch of Ryan TaxPay will be particularly valuable to our global clients needing a new way to meet their tax payment obligations.”

“Payment of taxes in foreign territories is an inevitable requirement for global businesses. We have been working with our clients to understand the associated challenges and come up with new, innovative solutions to them,” said Andrew Burman, Ryan Principal, Tax Transformation. “We strongly believe that Ryan TaxPay and our partnership with Desucla can help make the entire process more efficient by transforming how these obligations can be managed, cutting through complexity, and saving exchange rate costs and time via a single global tax payment solution that is fully managed, automated, transparent, and scalable.”

“We are excited to be partnering and collaborating with the world’s leading tax firm to bring this transformational offering to the market,” said Richard Baxter, Founder and CEO, Desucla. “Combining Ryan’s transformation expertise with Desucla’s technology and infrastructure, enables us to provide our partners with an end-to-end service through our Global Tax Agency Support Services proposition, including simplified tax payments for many clients around the world.”

About Desucla

Desucla specialises in tax and payment solutions to empower cross-border trade. We simplify complexity and provide intelligent solutions for international commerce. Our bespoke Software-as-a-Service (Saas) platform makes global feel local and minimises the complicated burdens of submissions and payments. Clients can now manage tax reporting, representation, and remittances all in one place.

Our platform provides our 1,000+ international clients with certainty in existing export markets and a trusted companion when opening new frontiers. Merchants can select the right combination of products to move goods effectively into and out of Europe, manage regional tax obligations, and discharge local payment liabilities. Our tax payments platform means that for the first time, there is now a payments service linked directly to tax authorities across Europe. Being a FinTech company, we offer optimal foreign exchange rate conversion, market-leading settlement terms, and straight-through payment processing. Coupled with Desucla’s deep experience, clients can be confident that they will be able to pay the right amount, to the right account, at the right time, with nothing left to chance.

We are a key delivery partner for global tax advisory specialists, and we know that simplifying tax through innovation means business can thrive. More information about Desucla can be found at desucla.com.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. The Firm provides an integrated suite of international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including cost management, compliance, consulting, technology and transformation, and innovation funding. Ryan is an 11-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognised as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 4,500 professionals and associates serves over 24,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com/europe.