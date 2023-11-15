tru Independence Selects Opto Investments to Provide Private Market Opportunities for Advisors

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--tru Independence (“tru”), a national independent advisory platform servicing approximately $12 billion in assets, today announced a strategic partnership with private markets platform Opto Investments (“Opto”). This relationship provides tru’s community of registered investment advisors (RIAs) with access to a technology-driven, end-to-end private markets investment solution to further aid tru’s explosive growth in 2023. The platform offers a unique selection of investments across private credit, private equity, real estate, and venture capital with a collaborative approach, catering to the distinct investment needs of high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients.

Providing access to coveted private market investments, Opto will also deliver a customized set of multi-strategy funds, exclusive to tru’s network advisors. In a recent announcement, Opto unveiled its capacity to efficiently support RIAs in the creation, execution and management of custom fund strategies, all while streamlining operational processes like handling capital calls and tax documentation. The Opto platform simplifies the private markets investment process, minimizing paperwork, saving time, and enhancing client experiences.

“We pride ourselves on providing fiduciary advisors with the best combination of client service, human talent and fintech,” said Craig Stuvland, founder and CEO of tru Independence. “With Opto, we have found a partner that allows us to offer our advisors access to a suite of unique and customized private market investments with leading-edge technology. This partnership underscores our shared values and reinforces our commitment to prioritizing clients’ best interests.”

"Opto was built with advisors’ private market needs as the foundation of our technology and processes,” said Nick Gerace, advisory services at Opto. “We’re excited to bring tru Independence’s network of independent advisors a modern, scalable solution that will help unlock the alpha potential of private markets for their clients.”

For more information on tru Independence's platform, please visit tru-ind.com or contact Max Camp at max@tru-ind.com. To learn more about Opto's technology-enabled private market offerings, please visit optoinvest.com.

About tru Independence

Founded in 2014, tru Independence is a leader in delivering independence optimized to established RIAs and breakaway advisors seeking to grow their business efficiently and effectively. Drawing upon decades of industry experience, tru Independence is a service delivery firm that creates a unique experience for advisors through the combination of behavioral finance, fintech and human capital. The breadth and depth of this expertise allows advisors to focus on client services, while tru focuses on being a fiduciary, growth and service excellence partner. For more information, please visit tru-ind.com

Independence Optimized.℠

About Opto Investments

Opto Investments (“Opto”) is a tech-driven solution that offers independent advisors a modern way to bring private market investments into client portfolios at scale. Opto takes a consultative approach when partnering with advisors, CIOs, and other fiduciaries, connecting them with institutional-grade fund managers and providing guidance throughout the private markets investment cycle. Offering innovative technology and pre-vetted investments, Opto promotes efficiency and fosters confidence in the development of a differentiated private markets program. Founded by Joe Lonsdale, backed by 8VC, FinVC, and Michael Dell’s DFO Management, Opto is the long-term partner for building smarter private markets portfolios.

