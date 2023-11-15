United Energy Workers Healthcare Modernizes Analytics with Yellowbrick Cloud Data Warehouse

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yellowbrick Data, the leading Kubernetes-based data warehouse, announced that United Energy Workers Healthcare, a national leader in home healthcare, has selected the Yellowbrick Cloud Data Warehouse to modernize their analytics infrastructure.

Yellowbrick running on AWS was selected over other cloud data warehouse solutions for its unmatched price performance, scalability, ease of management, and HIPAA compliance for data control. This decision followed a rigorous two-week proof of value (POV) assessment, encompassing tasks such as data loading, integrating existing tools, and evaluating concurrency and scalability capabilities.

Jacob Case, VP IT Systems & Applications, United Energy Workers Healthcare: "Analytics plays a pivotal role in our business, empowering us to tackle the unique challenges encountered within the home healthcare sector. With Yellowbrick, our data stays in-house in our cloud tenant. Yellowbrick’s unique cost model helps prevent runaway data warehousing costs. And Yellowbrick’s MPP architecture alleviates our concerns about scalability, which is critical with our ever-changing analytics demands and expanding data volumes."

Neil Carson, CEO and Co-Founder of Yellowbrick Data: "Yellowbrick is excited to team up with United Energy Workers Healthcare, supporting their goal of providing personalized home healthcare solutions to energy workers. Our technology's efficiency offers unmatched value, helping them to identify new business opportunities using deep analytics."

About United Energy Workers Healthcare

United Energy Workers Healthcare (“UEW”) is a specialized company that provides tailored home healthcare solutions for EEOICPA/RECA beneficiaries. Leveraging their deep personal understanding and analysis of the specific health challenges faced by those in the energy sector, UEW sets the standard for treating patients with the utmost care and respect.

About Yellowbrick Data

Yellowbrick Data simplifies data management and lowers costs for cloud and on-premises platforms. The Yellowbrick Data Warehouse is a flexible, cost-effective SQL database that uses Kubernetes for scalability, resilience, and cloud compatibility and is managed easily through a SQL interface. Yellowbrick sets the benchmark for price performance with a patented Direct Data Accelerator, offering twice the speed at less than half the cost compared to other leading data warehouses and lakehouse platforms.