Ideon Advances Global Clean Energy Innovation with Stanford University’s Mineral-X Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Canadian subsurface intelligence company Ideon Technologies has been named an industrial affiliate of Stanford University’s Mineral-X program – an exclusive research community uniting the fields of geosciences, resource economics, data science, and artificial intelligence (AI) to inform optimal decision-making along the critical minerals supply chain.

As an affiliate, Ideon will engage with faculty and scientists at Stanford University in collaborative research on technological innovations needed to create a resilient mineral supply chain for the clean energy transition. More specifically, research will focus on optimizing exploration targeting and resource characterization using advanced data analysis and stochastic modelling to maximize ore body knowledge and dramatically reduce the timeline from discovery of critical mineral and metal assets to production.

Ideon is a world pioneer in muon tomography, using the energy from supernova explosions in space to provide x-ray-like visibility down to 1 km (0.6 miles) beneath the Earth's surface. The company is addressing the worldwide shortage in critical mineral supply by helping major mining companies achieve greater certainty in their ore body knowledge to precisely target high-recovery, low-waste deposits of the critical minerals required to fuel the clean energy transition. The Ideon subsurface intelligence platform integrates proprietary detector hardware for downhole and in-mine deployment, imaging systems, multi-physics fusion and inversion technologies, and artificial intelligence to provide high-resolution 3D visibility underground and generate geologic value.

“ We are tackling the underlying problem of geological uncertainty in the mining industry,” says Ideon CEO & Co-Founder Gary Agnew. “ Mining companies in the critical minerals space rely on intensive drilling to understand the subsurface, using a hit-and-miss approach targeting poorly constrained geological anomalies. They make high-risk, high-cost decisions based on only fractional knowledge of what’s beneath the surface. This research collaboration with one of the world’s leading universities will yield better knowledge of ore body characteristics, better informed mine planning, extension of mine life, more compelling economic outcomes, and greater efficiencies across the entire mining value chain.”

Dr. Jef Caers, PhD, Professor of Earth and Planetary Sciences at Stanford will serve as liaison with the Ideon team, sharing his expertise on decision-making under uncertainty in developing the critical mineral supply. “ Through Mineral-X, we aim to accelerate the transition to clean energy by increasing the volume and speed of critical mineral supply,” said Caers. “ We are committed to achieving this by developing protocols that champion environmental stewardship and community representation.” Dedicated postdoctoral scholars at Stanford will support the collaboration, developing advanced geophysical techniques to accelerate the exploration and discovery of energy transition minerals.

Ideon offers the only straight-line subsurface imaging technology available today, delivering the highest available resolution along with precise anomaly location information, at depths not supported by other subsurface geophysics methods. Muon tomography uses a passive and free energy source (cosmic rays from space), offers the ability to image in noisy or conductive environments, and captures data continuously – improving imaging results over time.

Ideon will share and discuss progress on deliverables at the Mineral-X Symposium at Stanford in June 2024.

About Ideon Technologies

Ideon Technologies uses the energy from supernova explosions to image down to 1 km (0.6 miles) beneath the Earth's surface. A spin-off from TRIUMF (Canada’s particle physics lab), Ideon is a world pioneer in cosmic-ray muon tomography. By transforming muon data into reliable 3D density maps, Ideon helps geologists identify, characterize, and monitor mineral deposits with confidence. This reduces risk and cost of traditional methods, while saving time, optimizing return, and minimizing environmental impact across the mining value chain. In turn, this is helping accelerate the world's transition to low- impact mining and transform how companies find the critical minerals required to power the global shift to clean energy.

About Stanford Mineral-X

Mineral-X is a membership-based industrial affiliates program at Stanford University, one of the world's leading research and teaching institutions. The purpose of the program is to foster research, innovation, and acceleration to a renewable energy future. It focuses on technological innovation needed to create a resilient mineral supply chain to achieve clean renewable energy. The program will also develop new pathways in the Mineral-Energy nexus, such as geothermal energy and renewable energy resources that enable a decarbonized mineral supply chain.