Northwell Receives Largest Single Gift in Its History From Victoria and Lloyd Goldman to Support Expansion in Manhattan

L-r: Northwell President and CEO Michael J. Dowling and benefactors Lloyd and Victoria Goldman stand beside a model of the future Victoria and Lloyd Goldman Medical Pavilion, which is slated to open on the Upper East Side of Manhattan in 2026. (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In gratitude for a significant gift from Victoria and Lloyd Goldman — the largest single gift in Northwell’s history — Northwell Health will name its new medical pavilion under construction on the Upper East Side of Manhattan the Victoria and Lloyd Goldman Medical Pavilion. The gift was announced at Northwell’s annual Constellation Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on November 14th and includes an endowment to establish the Victoria and Lloyd Goldman Professorship.

The Goldman Medical Pavilion, located at Third Avenue between 76th and 77th streets, will bring world-class specialty care to New Yorkers in one place, anchored by premier services from Northwell’s Cancer Institute in Manhattan with a dedicated women’s center; medical oncology, radiation oncology, and surgical oncology; and programs focused on endometrial cancer, triple-negative breast cancer and other cancers that most affect women and people of color.

The undisclosed gift amount contributes toward the $450 million, 15-floor, 200,000-square-foot complex, which is slated to open in 2026. The new pavilion will also feature clinical programs and services that expand Northwell’s patient-centered model of care including:

A cardiac center with comprehensive advanced cardiac programs; a dedicated women’s heart center; and highly-ranked programs in cardiothoracic surgery and heart and vascular surgery.

A neuroscience center offering premier treatment for a wide spectrum of neurological disorders and neuromuscular conditions, and comprehensive diagnostic, treatment and medical management.

A network of leading-edge clinical trials and research conducted by Northwell’s Cancer Institute.

Imaging, lab testing and pharmacy, as well acute and chronic disease management, social work services and more.

“We are grateful to Victoria and Lloyd for their extraordinary generosity, which will enable Northwell to provide the best comprehensive, multidisciplinary care in one place for New Yorkers,” said Michael J. Dowling, Northwell president and CEO. “Their historic gift fuels our ambitious vision to reimagine health care in the heart of New York City and enhances Northwell’s position as the health care destination of choice.”

Lloyd Goldman, and his wife, Victoria, are longtime supporters of Northwell Health and its Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. Mr. Goldman is a Northwell trustee and Feinstein Institutes board member, as well as a prominent real estate investor and the president of BLDG Management. Victoria Goldman is an educational consultant, author and expert on school admissions.

“Our journey with Northwell began many years ago with Lloyd’s childhood hospital, North Shore University Hospital, and continues with Lenox Hill Hospital,” said Victoria Goldman. “We are proud to see how Northwell has transformed into one of the world’s leading academic health systems.”

“It is an honor for us to give back to our community through this new pavilion,” added Lloyd Goldman. “We believe contributing to health care will help shape a brighter future for the people who come to Northwell for their care.”

The Goldmans are again leadership sponsors of Northwell’s Constellation Gala, an annual event that celebrates the philanthropic support that propels innovation throughout Northwell and transforms health care across the region. The event was hosted by Colin Jost, “Saturday Night Live” writer and co-anchor of the show’s Weekend Update segment, and featured a musical performance by Cynthia Erivo, Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award-winning and Oscar-nominated actress, singer, author and producer.

This year's gala raised more than $3.3 million, and proceeds will provide greater access to high-quality care by helping to advance services and programs across Manhattan including at Lenox Hill Hospital, Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital, Lenox Health Greenwich Village and the more than 100 outpatient care centers across Manhattan.

Serving Manhattan for more than 160 years, Lenox Hill Hospital has been a cornerstone in the community. Ranked one of the best hospitals in New York state by U.S News & World Report, it offers world-class inpatient and surgical care as well as seamless, convenient access to care at Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital, Lenox Health Greenwich Village and, soon, at the Victoria and Lloyd Goldman Medical Pavilion.

The Constellation Gala also advances Northwell’s Outpacing the Impossible campaign, a comprehensive $1.4 billion fundraising effort that supports Northwell’s promise to the people it serves by improving hospitals and clinical programs, accelerating research, funding endowment and raising support for several key areas of need. Since the start of the campaign in 2016, nearly 7,000 donors have given $213 million for expansion of care in Manhattan, including nearly $22 million raised at the Constellation Gala.

“Thousands of community members have affirmed their belief in Northwell by supporting our vision to expand care and access in Manhattan,” said Brian T. Lally, senior vice president and chief development officer. “Together we are raising health and ensuring New Yorkers are getting the care they deserve right where they live.”

In addition to the Goldmans, leadership sponsors of the Constellation Gala included Margaret M. Crotty & Rory Riggs, Diane & Paul B. Guenther, Phyllis & William L. Mack, Donald Zucker & Barbara Hrbek Zucker and Tara & Roy J. Zuckerberg. Innovation sponsors included Ellen & Daniel M. Crown, Michael G. Fisch, Beth & Peter Hammack, The Litwin Foundation, Sondra & David S. Mack, Iris & Michael Smith, and Peter J. Worth/Alliant Insurance Services.

About Northwell Health

Northwell Health is New York State’s largest health care provider and private employer, with 21 hospitals, about 900 outpatient facilities and more than 12,000 affiliated physicians. We care for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Our 85,000 employees – 18,900 nurses and 4,900 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners – are working to change health care for the better. We’re making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. We're training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on our more than 100 medical specialties, visit Northwell.edu and follow us @NorthwellHealth on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.