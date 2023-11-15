APU Company Deploys Boomi to Underpin Digital Transformation and Global Growth

SINGAPORE & ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boomi™, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced dairy and beverage producer and distributor APU Company (APU) is using the Boomi platform, supported by a custom API framework, to improve operational visibility and performance, accelerate time to market, and remove technical risk. This is central to APU’s efforts to transform into a digital company and take on international markets.

Established in 1924, APU holds a distinguished status as one of Mongolia’s longest-standing organizations, proudly leading the way in its industry. With an impressive portfolio of over 35 brands encompassing dairy products, soft drinks, and beers, the organization also touts Heineken as one of its key shareholders. The company is dedicated to expanding its global market presence, with plans to export its premium brands to eight countries in Asia, Europe, and the USA. To drive this ambitious goal, APU is embracing digital transformation, actively pursuing various technology and process automation initiatives.

With new applications being deployed throughout the growing business, APU implemented the Boomi integration platform as a service (iPaaS) to connect core systems, simplify its cloud migration to Microsoft Azure, centralize data to inform strategic decisions, and create direct digital links to third parties using APIs and open data.

“APU’s digital transformation is underscored by two crucial components: the ability to streamline operations, including product distribution; and establishing a foundation for connections with customers, suppliers, partners, banks, and government to automate procurement, payments, and tax and compliance reports,” said Mr. Munkhbat Luvsanbyamba, Head of Application Services at APU. “Boomi is a key part of our ability to leverage open data and execute on these components now, as well as prepare for the future. Powerful integration has also given us access to data insights for decision-making and removed complexity and risk as we become a digital organization.”

APU selected Boomi as it proved the most cost-effective, easy-to-use, and scalable solution after evaluation against competing options. The company is using the Boomi platform, including Boomi APIs and API Management capabilities, to integrate its Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP), logistics, and human resources (HR) systems, alongside additional operational systems and cloud-based applications. The implementation has replaced traditional point-to-point integrations, which were time-consuming and increasingly complex to manage amid APU’s digitalization.

The Boomi-connected environment has allowed APU to develop a data warehouse from which its vast applications can draw information. The company also plans to leverage Boomi Master Data Hub (MDH) to create 360-degree visibility over its data, maintain ‘golden records’, and comprehensively manage digital assets.

Importantly, Boomi has enabled APU to build an open data environment. This renders APU ‘ready to connect’ with third parties to share key information. For example, it can now link to government agencies for regulatory, tax, and reporting purposes; banks to access payments from vendors and customers; and customers – including retail and hospitality – for effortless procurement.

Atturra, a leading Australian advisory and IT solutions provider, led the design, architecting, and implementation of APU’s new integration capabilities, and is providing ongoing consulting and managed services to support the company’s transformation objectives.

“For APU to become a data-driven organization, it was clear a new approach to integration was needed to simplify its technology operations and reduce risk across the board,” said Jason Frost, Executive General Manager for Data & Integration at Atturra. “With the Boomi platform at the core, Atturra developed a standardized, flexible, and scalable ‘API-fication’ framework to rapidly connect APU’s systems, applications, and data with reusable APIs. This allows APU to better manage increasing data volumes and connection points, and therefore expedite time to market for new services being launched to drive its business and partnership growth ambitions.”

“Mongolia is undergoing a wave of digital transformation, and APU is among those leading the charge by focusing on connected foundations on its way to becoming a data-driven company,” said Thomas Lai, Vice President APJ at Boomi. “With an integrated environment, APU is primed for expanding its digital footprint, capitalizing on APIs to streamline its growing business, and future-proofing how it engages and transacts with partners and customers.”

