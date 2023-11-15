CapturePoint Secures Dedication of CO2 for CENLA Hub From Southwestern Energy Company

ALLEN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CapturePoint LLC (together with its affiliates, “CapturePoint”) announced today that a subsidiary of Southwestern Energy Company (“Southwestern”) (NYSE: SWN) has agreed with its midstream provider, Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET), to dedicate CO 2 from its Haynesville natural gas processing to sequestration deep underground in CapturePoint’s Central Louisiana Regional Carbon Storage Hub (“CENLA Hub”). The CENLA Hub, under development by CapturePoint affiliate CapturePoint Solutions LLC, will permanently store captured CO 2 in suitable geologic formations in Rapides and Vernon Parishes.

CapturePoint CEO Tracy Evans said, “ We are excited to be providing critical carbon management solutions for the Haynesville Basin. The agreement announced today is another significant milestone for the future success of the CENLA Hub. Our team has positioned this project on the leading edge of carbon management innovation, and the CENLA Hub is now well on its way to being one of the largest onshore CO 2 storage centers in the United States.”

CapturePoint’s data collected from cores and open hole logs from its stratigraphic well have confirmed that the CENLA Hub has the capacity to absorb more than a billion tons of CO 2 . The company has filed two permit applications for Class VI carbon sequestration injection well sites in the CENLA Hub, with one located in Rapides Parish and the other in Vernon Parish. The Vernon Parish application is the first deep underground carbon sequestration project in the nation accepted for FAST-41, the fast-tracking review process across federal agencies.

“ Southwestern Energy is committed to meeting growing global demand for reliable, lower-carbon energy,” said Bill Way, Southwestern Energy President and Chief Executive Officer. “ Through innovation and collaboration with leaders like CapturePoint, we are continuing to minimize our carbon footprint while driving sustainable value creation. We are proud to participate in the CENLA Hub to reduce CO 2 emissions in the Haynesville basin, one of our core operating areas.”

Mr. Evans added, “ The Haynesville is one of the largest natural gas producing regions in the country, and it offers significant opportunities for effective carbon management. We are reaching out to other producers in that area and across Louisiana to offer our expertise and introduce them to the carbon storage potential of the CENLA Hub.

“ We appreciate the support of Energy Transfer and Southwestern Energy Company. Their early commitments to deep underground carbon storage in the CENLA Hub will help us secure millions of tons of CO 2 annually that would otherwise be released into the atmosphere.”

