AECOM to deliver major water infrastructure capital works program for Uisce Éireann

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced it has been appointed to Uisce Éireann’s new Capital Works PMO Framework and is the only supplier to be appointed to all four lots on the program. In this role, AECOM will support Uisce Éireann, Ireland’s public water utility, in its mission to transform the delivery of water services, including providing cleaner, safer drinking water and more effective management of wastewater, and to support social and economic growth.

“Our history of successful delivery for Uisce Éireann and on water projects across Ireland positions us to support this essential program,” said Colin Wood, chief executive of AECOM’s Europe and India region. “We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Uisce Éireann, as we apply the experience and expertise of our teams in Ireland, and around the globe, in the delivery of the critical infrastructure needed to support its future operations.”

AECOM will provide a range of services including project and program management, design, stakeholder consultation, and site supervision. Projects will include the construction and upgrading of water and wastewater treatment plants, water and sewerage networks, and dams and reservoirs infrastructure. The five-year contract, with the option to extend by a further two years, replaces and combines several previous frameworks under one program.

“We are seeing demand for modern and efficient water systems increasing at a rapid rate around the world, such as the substantial expected growth in U.S. EPA spending and in AMP 8 investments in the U.K., and we are well positioned to deliver on our clients’ ambitions with our leading expertise in this market.” said Beverley Stinson, chief executive of AECOM’s global Water business. “Having managed some of the world’s most ambitious drinking water and wastewater programs, our teams are prepared to apply their globally recognized expertise to support positive social, environmental, and economic outcomes through safe, clean drinking water.”

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle – from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, new energy, and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical and digital expertise, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $14.4 billion in fiscal year 2023. See how we are delivering sustainable legacies for generations to come at aecom.com and @AECOM.

