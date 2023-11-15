SecureAuth Arculix Delivers Tailored Digital User Journeys with its Powerful Orchestration Engine

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SecureAuth, a leader in access management and authentication, today unveiled the latest release of Arculix™, its next-gen access management and authentication platform. Today’s release includes an enhanced Orchestration Engine and expanded integrations with Citrix and Microsoft Entra ID, enabling organizations to seamlessly customize end-user experiences while enhancing the security posture of their technology platforms.

“To protect digital identities, organizations use a range of security tools—for identity proofing, fraud protection, bot management, authentication and access management, and more—but building and maintaining integrations between these systems has become increasingly complex, requiring large amounts of time and budget,” said Paul Trulove, CEO of SecureAuth. “With Arculix’s Orchestration Engine, customers can quickly integrate and adapt their tech stack to meet their organization’s needs, while ensuring risk is continually managed throughout the user’s journey. Additionally, the ability to create dynamic workflows will empower organizations to streamline a user’s journey based on their unique authentication requirements.”

According to recent research, 84% of IT and security professionals consider authentication and access management a top 5 security priority, demonstrating its importance in improving organizational security posture. Additionally, 65% are planning to implement passwordless technologies in the next 24 months. These results clearly illustrate not only the importance of identity management but also the frustration with traditional and ineffective MFA methods.

Arculix addresses today’s authentication and access management challenges by combining orchestration, leading-edge passwordless technology, and continuous authentication. Unlike competitive offerings, Arculix’s unique approach constantly re-evaluates a user’s level of assurance to step up authentication when the risk demands it, providing the most secure solution while achieving a frictionless experience for end-users. The new version ensures risk is continually managed along an organization’s digital user journey through advanced orchestration and out-of-the-box integrations with Microsoft and Citrix.

Arculix Orchestration Engine

Arculix’s enhanced Orchestration Engine streamlines the integration and deployment of identity services through a no-code experience, making it easier to design digital user journeys across multiple applications and heterogeneous environments. From an easy-to-use drag-and-drop user interface, administrators can easily create customized end-user digital journeys that span the entire identity lifecycle including registration, verification, authentication, authorization, and post-authorization.

Citrix Integration

Arculix’s Device Trust solution now integrates with Citrix to provide a frictionless login experience. Arculix enables passwordless login and authentication on login and lock screens to Citrix VDIs, as a credential provider to access the virtual machine.​ This enhancement supports non-persistent virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) use cases, which allows users to passwordlessly login into VDI instantiated from a golden image without having to go through a registration or pairing process again. Arculix officially supports the integration of Citrix Application Delivery Controller (ADC), Citrix Virtual Apps & Desktops, and Citrix Federated Authentication Service (FAS) as a Citrix Ready certified product. It is available on Citrix Marketplace.

Microsoft Entra ID

Arculix has enhanced support for Microsoft Entra ID (formerly Microsoft Azure). Arculix integration with Entra ID meets customers demand for passthrough authentication that avoids redirecting users to Microsoft by enabling Arculix to perform authentication directly against Entra ID.

“More than 80% of cyberattacks are occurring through digital identities. Arculix’s new release that includes an enhanced orchestration engine, integration with Citrix for VDIs, and other important features show SecureAuth’s commitment to continued innovation that includes risk analytics driven by AI/ML along with device trust is now an absolute necessity,” said Teri Saia, at RockITek, a SecureAuth Strategic Partner. “Arculix will enable customers to quickly integrate with various apps and streamline their processes to ensure risk is continually managed along their digital user journey.”

To learn more about the latest release of Arculix by SecureAuth, please click here.

About SecureAuth Corporation

SecureAuth is a next-gen access management and authentication company that enables a secure, passwordless, continuous authentication experience for employees, partners, and customers. With the only solution deployable in cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments, SecureAuth manages and protects access to applications, systems, and data at scale anywhere in the world. To find out more, please visit www.secureauth.com.

