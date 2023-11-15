Navy Federal Credit Union Launches Veterans at Home Project with Rebuilding Together for Three US Veterans

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navy Federal Credit Union has improved home life for three Veteran homeowners in partnership with Rebuilding Together, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that creates safe housing for vulnerable populations through essential home repairs.

Navy Federal team members volunteered at three Veterans at Home rebuilds across Atlanta, GA; Arlington, VA; and Dallas, TX, to go beyond banking to serve Veterans in the community. Each project provided home modification and repairs at no cost to the homeowner, improving the safety, accessibility and independence for Veterans aging in place.

About 18 million American are Veterans and over 75% are homeowners. With Navy Federal serving 2 million Veteran members globally, its Real Estate Lending division sponsored the Veterans at Home projects and served as boots on the ground. Many Veterans face accessibility challenges due to aging and/or disabilities connected to military service, and roughly 1.5 million Veterans live below the federal poverty level.

Senior Vice President of Mortgage Lending at Navy Federal Fred Quick volunteered his time working at the Dallas, TX, site. “We know homeownership offers a sense of pride; it’s something our members and the Veterans on this project value,” said Quick. “It’s truly rewarding to have the opportunity to come together as a team and spend our time helping them with home improvement projects. It shows our team is committed to not only our service to our members, but to going above and beyond in their communities as well.”

The credit union has a longstanding partnership with Rebuilding Together – spanning over two decades in Virginia. Through philanthropic giving and volunteer work with the nonprofit, Navy Federal has completed at least 30 revitalization projects to support local homeowners and nonprofit organizations, many of which serve Veterans in the area. In total, more than 1,400 Navy Federal volunteers have contributed over 10,000 volunteer hours to Rebuilding Together’s mission, exceeding $380,000 in community impact.

“Veterans at Home provides no-cost preventative home modifications and repairs to Veterans and their families to improve safety and accessibility, increase independence and facilitate aging in place,” said Caroline Blakely, President & CEO of Rebuilding Together. “We are incredibly grateful of Navy Federal’s investment and commitment to the well-being of our nation’s Veterans. Together, we are deepening our impact and helping Veterans and their families receive the support they need and deserve.”

Navy Federal is honored to provide meaningful support to Veterans and their families throughout the year. This partnership has created a long-lasting impact for local Veterans in need, as illustrated in a story on Navy Federal’s blog about a home repair project in Arlington, VA., for William Johnson, an 89-year-old Army Veteran.

Navy Federal Credit Union: Established in 1933 with only seven members, Navy Federal now has the distinct honor of serving 13 million members globally and is the world’s largest credit union. As a member-owned and not-for-profit organization, Navy Federal always puts the financial needs of its members first. Membership is open to all Department of Defense and Coast Guard Active Duty, Veterans, civilian and contractor personnel, and their families. Dedicated to its mission of service, Navy Federal employs a workforce of 24,000 and has a global network of more than 350 branches. For more information about Navy Federal Credit Union, visit navyfederal.org. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Opportunity Employer.

Rebuilding Together: Rebuilding Together is the leading national nonprofit organization repairing the homes of people in need and revitalizing our communities. Through its national network of affiliates, Rebuilding Together works proactively and collaboratively with community leaders, long-term residents, funders, and volunteers to foster dialogue and create safe, healthy communities across the country. Learn more and get involved at rebuildingtogether.org | Twitter: @RebldgTogthr