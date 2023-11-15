Esri Integrates with Microsoft Fabric to Deliver Leading Spatial Analytics Capabilities

REDLANDS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To meet the growing demand for spatial analytics, Esri is extending its long-standing strategic collaboration with Microsoft through a unified analytics platform powered by spatial capabilities. Microsoft Fabric, now in General Availability as announced today at Microsoft Ignite, will accelerate time to insights and reveal unexplored patterns, trends, and connections through the integration of spatial analytics from Esri’s ArcGIS software.

Data scientists, data engineers, business analysts, and their executive stakeholders demanding spatial analytics and visualization within Fabric will benefit greatly from the joint offering. Esri’s ArcGIS integration will allow data to flow across an organization, whether working from Microsoft OneLake, Microsoft Power BI, or their ArcGIS environment. Fabric users will be empowered with direct access to sophisticated spatial analytics tools and functions, and an extensive library of authoritative and curated spatial data, to produce interactive and intuitive visualizations and maps.

“Esri and Microsoft are reshaping how everyone works with data. Now data professionals will have direct access to core Esri capabilities inside of their Microsoft Fabric environment,” said Jack Dangermond, Esri president. “We are pleased to advance our important work with Microsoft and see the power of spatial insights unlocked for our shared customers.”

“Integration with Esri allows our Microsoft Fabric customers to gain valuable geospatial insights through access to their powerful spatial analysis technology,” said Arun Ulagaratchagan, Corporate Vice President of Azure Data, Microsoft.

The integration of ArcGIS with Fabric will be available in Q2 2024.

“Esri and Microsoft are key strategic partners to the Met Office,” said Dr. Niall Robinson, Head of Product Futures. “With the development of our next generation supercomputer from Microsoft our data volumes will grow exponentially. Continuing to help people make better decisions to stay safe and thrive will require an even greater use of ML/AI both within our organization and by our downstream consumers. The addition of Esri’s spatial analytics to Microsoft Fabric is an exciting new development with significant potential.”

To learn more about the new spatial analytics workload for Microsoft Fabric, visit go.esri.com/spatial-analytics-in-microsoft-fabric.

