Shift4 Announced as Payment Processor for Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium Ticket Sales

ALLENTOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shift4 (NYSE:FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, announced today its partnership with the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium as the payment processor for the organization’s ticket sales. Shift4’s integrated payment technology will power secure ticketing transactions for Dolphins games and numerous Hard Rock Stadium events through its recently announced integration with Ticketmaster.

“We are excited to partner with Shift4 as they support our continuous pursuit of elevating the fan experience,” said Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Katharine Bohlmann. “As we continue to bring world class events to Hard Rock Stadium, we look forward to the integration of Shift4’s payment processing platform to improve the ticket sale process.”

“We’re proud to partner with the Dolphins to bring our best-in-class commerce platform to Hard Rock Stadium,” said Anthony Perez, Shift4’s SVP of New Verticals. “The Dolphins share our ‘Boldly Forward’ mindset and we’re excited to enhance the ticket buying experience for their fans as Shift4 grows our ticketing footprint across a wide range of venues and professional sports teams.”

Shift4’s end-to-end payment ecosystem provides professional sports and entertainment venues, like Hard Rock Stadium, a robust and flexible technology solution that meets all payment processing needs. Today, Shift4’s integrated commerce solutions are used by every major professional sports league as well as colleges, entertainment venues, and many other business verticals — transforming the way fans and guests shop, order, and pay. To learn more, visit shift4.com/sports-entertainment.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com.

About the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins, owned by Chairman of the Board & Managing General Partner Stephen M. Ross, are the oldest major-league professional sports franchise in the state of Florida, having joined the NFL as part of the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. The organization has played in five Super Bowls, winning championships following the 1972 (VII) and 1973 (VIII) seasons. The franchise also has won five conference championships and 13 division championships. The Dolphins play home games at Hard Rock Stadium and train at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens. For more information, visit Dolphins.com.

About Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium is a global entertainment destination and cultural curator of world-class events. The best-in-class venue is a home to the Miami Dolphins, University of Miami football team, Orange Bowl, Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, Miami Open presented by Itaú, major concerts, championship boxing and international soccer. For more information, visit hardrockstadium.com.