Stibo Systems and CommerceIQ Establish a Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Product Information Management with Digital Shelf Analytics

AARHUS, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global master data management (MDM) solutions provider Stibo Systems and CommerceIQ, the leading retail ecommerce management (“REM”) platform, announced at Stibo System’s Connect 2023 customer conference a strategic partnership to deliver an end-to-end solution with a focus on boosting performance for PDPs (Product Detail Pages), helping brands gain critical visibility to the performance of their product information and closing the loop on their product data optimization efforts.

“We are excited to partner with CommerceIQ to bring a powerful, integrated solution to the market,” said Neda Nia, Chief Product Officer at Stibo Systems. “This partnership represents a significant milestone in our commitment to helping organizations boost digital shelf performance in the most proactive manner. Users have access to accurate product data and up to date competitive insights like share of voice within the same application, allowing them to make informed decisions. Besides the complementary technologies, both companies share a strong culture of innovation which presents massive opportunities in co-developments around sophisticated AI-enabled content optimization.”

Guru Hariharan, CEO at CommerceIQ, added, “Our collaboration with Stibo Systems combines CommerceIQ’s digital shelf optimization solution with the Stibo Systems PDX platform. This enables brands to simultaneously harness the full potential of both platforms to optimize the consumer experience on the digital shelf and ultimately drive profitable revenue growth.”

The key benefits of this partnership include:

Seamless Integration : Brands will have access to a unified platform that combines Stibo Systems' PIM capabilities with CommerceIQ's digital shelf analytics, streamlining the entire product content management process.

: Brands will have access to a unified platform that combines Stibo Systems' PIM capabilities with CommerceIQ's digital shelf analytics, streamlining the entire product content management process. Enhanced Product Data Quality : With Stibo Systems' robust PIM tools, organizations can maintain high-quality product information, ensuring consistency and accuracy across all digital channels.

: With Stibo Systems' robust PIM tools, organizations can maintain high-quality product information, ensuring consistency and accuracy across all digital channels. Data-Driven Decision-Making : CommerceIQ's AI-driven analytics will provide actionable insights, allowing brands to optimize product listings, pricing strategies, and inventory management.

: CommerceIQ's AI-driven analytics will provide actionable insights, allowing brands to optimize product listings, pricing strategies, and inventory management. Competitive Advantage : By leveraging this integrated solution, companies can gain a competitive edge in e-commerce, delivering compelling product data based on the dynamic market information.

: By leveraging this integrated solution, companies can gain a competitive edge in e-commerce, delivering compelling product data based on the dynamic market information. Global Compliance: Ensure compliance with industry standards and regulations, making it easier to expand into new markets and geographies.

This strategic partnership between Stibo Systems and CommerceIQ is poised to revolutionize the way organizations manage product information and enhance their digital shelf presence.

“Following Stibo Systems’ vision of better data, better business and a better world, this partnership gives enterprises access to performance data and can make data-led decisions within our application, powered by CommerceIQ,” said Nia.

Learn more about the integrated solution here.

About Stibo Systems

Stibo Systems, the master data management company, is the trusted enabler of data transparency. Our solutions are the driving force behind forward-thinking companies around the world that have unlocked the strategic value of their master data. We empower them to improve the customer experience, drive innovation and growth and create an essential foundation for digital transformation. This gives them the transparency they require and desire – a single, accurate view of their master data – so they can make informed decisions and achieve goals of scale, scope and ambition. Stibo Systems is a privately held subsidiary of Stibo Software Group, which is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark. The foundational ownership guarantees the long-term perspective of the business. More at https://www.stibosystems.com.

About CommerceIQ

CommerceIQ is the leading retail ecommerce management (REM) platform for consumer brands to plan, monitor and execute their businesses and profitably grow market share across 650+ global online retailers. CommerceIQ’s unified REM platform brings together every aspect of a brand’s retail ecommerce business: sales and operations, retail media management, content management, and digital shelf optimization, to create a single source of truth. CommerceIQ’s machine learning and automation enable brands to connect organizational silos, power team efficiencies, and drive measurable sales impact. More than 2,200 brands globally, including Nestle, Colgate, and Whirlpool, trust CommerceIQ to manage and grow their retail ecommerce businesses across global retailers including Amazon, Walmart, and Instacart. For more information, visit https://www.commerceiq.ai.