ReposiTrak Traceability Network Adds Produce Distributor and New Produce Supplier

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK), the world's largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, built upon its proven inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, today announced the addition of a specialty produce distributor and a chile supplier to the ReposiTrak Traceability Network® (“RTN”). The new users will exchange complex, FDA-required Key Data Elements (KDEs) for each Critical Tracking Event (CTE) in the supply chain, ensuring compliance ahead of the January 2026 deadline.

The distributor and supplier will use RTN to do traceability with an in-network retail grocery chain with nearly 300 stores and four distribution centers as well as with an in-network wholesaler and retailer with 700 locations; the users include:

The largest distributor of specialty produce in the United States

A fourth generation chile grower from the Hatch Valley, New Mexico.

“Particularly in the produce category, we expect that retailers will require FSMA 204-level traceability for all foods, not just those included on the Food Traceability List (FTL),” said Randy Fields, chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. “Now is the time to prepare by connecting to the ReposiTrak Traceability Network so that you’re ready when your customers begin asking for the data.”

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network requires no additional hardware or software and the ReposiTrak team assists in making the connections needed under the new regulation. Suppliers can connect to an unlimited number of trading partners and begin sharing data for a low, flat fee and there is no cost to retailers.

