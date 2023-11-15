Horacio Sanchez-Granel Appointed President of NextGen International Insurance (NextGen i.i.)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NextGen International Insurance (NextGen i.i.) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Mr. Horacio Sanchez-Granel as the new President and a member of the Board of NextGen i.i. With an impressive background in the insurance and reinsurance industry, Mr. Sanchez-Granel brings a wealth of expertise and a distinguished career to his new role. As a pivotal leader, he will spearhead NextGen's risk management agenda and regulatory compliance framework, further solidifying the company's commitment to excellence in governance and operational resilience.

A Stalwart in the Industry

Mr. Sanchez-Granel boasts a remarkable career, with significant experience in the insurance and reinsurance sector. Notably, he has held high-level positions in various financial services institutions, including an impressive 21-year tenure as Chairman and CEO of Boston Seguros (Boston Insurance Co.). More recently, he served as a Board member of Nacion Seguros in Argentina, where his insights were invaluable in shaping the company's strategic direction.

A Perfect Addition to the Executive Team

In a resounding endorsement of the recent appointment of Mr. Horacio Sanchez-Granel as President of NextGen International Insurance (NextGen i.i.), Ricardo Gonzalez Padilla, the Chief Executive Officer of Nextgen i.i., exuded enthusiasm and articulated the significance of this addition to their leadership team.

Gonzalez Padilla's welcoming words underlined the substantial impact Mr. Sanchez-Granel's experience is expected to have on the company. He remarked, "Horacio's extensive background in the insurance and reinsurance industry is the perfect complement to our Executive team. His decades-long expertise adds a crucial dimension to our collective knowledge, enabling us to better navigate the intricacies of the insurance landscape. This experience will be invaluable in realizing our sound agenda of financial strength and a long-term proposition."

The CEO's expression of satisfaction regarding Mr. Sanchez-Granel's concurrent appointment as a member of the Board of Directors emphasizes NextGen i.i.'s dedication to fostering a well-rounded and informed leadership team. By expanding the executive leadership to include individuals of Mr. Sanchez-Granel's caliber, the company demonstrates its commitment to staying at the forefront of industry trends and best practices.

A Revamped Vision

Mr. Gonzalez Padilla's statement regarding the appointment of Horacio Sanchez-Granel reaffirms NextGen i.i.'s vision for a fortified leadership team and, by extension, its commitment to providing customers with unparalleled service, financial stability, and forward-thinking insurance solutions. With Mr. Sanchez-Granel's wealth of knowledge and experience, NextGen i.i. is well-positioned to take confident strides into a future of growth and success in the insurance industry.

This strategic move not only bolsters the company's collective expertise but also signals NextGen i.i.'s intention to shape the future of insurance in a positive and innovative manner.

Educational and Professional Background

Mr. Sanchez-Granel's qualifications are equally impressive. He holds a Mechanical Engineering Degree from the University of Rosario in Argentina, demonstrating his analytical and problem-solving skills. He further enhanced his credentials by completing a Postgraduate Degree in Strategic Management from the University of Buenos Aires in Argentina, showcasing his commitment to ongoing professional development.

Exciting Developments on the Horizon

Upcoming Milestone: Nextgen i.i. is gearing up to launch its newly crafted suite of international health insurance products and services in the last quarter of 2023. With the addition of Mr. Horacio Sanchez-Granel to its leadership team, NextGen i.i. is poised for further growth and success in the insurance industry.

For more detailed information, NextGen International Insurance invites individuals to visit their main website at http://nextgen.me.

About NextGen International Insurance

NextGen i.i. is a trusted provider of insurance solutions, offering a comprehensive range of products and services designed to protect individuals, families, and businesses. With a focus on customer satisfaction, NextGen i.i. strives to deliver exceptional service and value to its policyholders. Visit NextGen https://www.nextgen.me

Upcoming Milestone

