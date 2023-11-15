SUEZ recycling and recovery UK Partners With AMCS on Their Digital Transformation Journey

LIMERICK, Ireland & MAIDENHEAD, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AMCS, a leading global supplier of integrated cloud-based software and vehicle technology for the environmental, utilities, resource and recycling industries today announced that leading recycling and resource management specialists, SUEZ recycling and recovery UK, has chosen AMCS as their technology partner to accelerate their digital transformation and drive continuous improvement across their triple bottom line.

The scope of the project is to deploy the AMCS Platform, a modern SaaS (Software as a Service) solution, to replace a range of SUEZ’s legacy solutions to provide a streamlined and integrated solution across much of its operations.

Commenting on the announcement Gary Mayson, Chief Operating Officer for SUEZ recycling and recovery UK said “The roll out of the AMCS Platform is an important step on our digital transformation journey. Optimising our logistics operations benefits our customers, communities, and the environment, supporting all three elements of our triple bottom line.”

AMCS Platform is replacing several legacy transport, subcontractor management and enterprise systems with a modern cloud-based solution that also offers significant new functionality, including logistics scheduling, digital subcontractor engagement, contract management and billing/invoicing. The integrated solution will support SUEZ’s continuous improvement programme to drive operational excellence and will improve visibility and oversight across key business functions. AMCS Platform will also be integrated into SUEZ’s existing IT ecosystem using AMCS’s REST APIs and extensibility tools.

AMCS’s Chief Operating Officer, Freddie Kavanagh, also commented saying: “AMCS is delighted to continue its long-term partnership with SUEZ on this transformation journey. With the AMCS Platform, SUEZ has a modern SaaS solution delivering operational efficiency as well as agility to respond to new opportunities and changing market needs. We support SUEZ as a leader in driving the decarbonisation of the resources sector, working to create a more circular, resource efficient economy that is critical to the UK’s net zero ambition.”

About AMCS

AMCS, with offices in Europe, North America and Australia, is a global technology leader for the waste, recycling, environmental health and safety industries. It helps over 4,000 customers reduce their operating costs, increase asset utilisation, optimise margins, drive sustainability, and improve customer service. ITs enterprise software and SaaS solutions deliver digital innovation to the emerging circular economy around the world. AMCS serves more than 2,650 customers in 23 countries. Read more about AMCS at: www.amcsgroup.com.

About SUEZ recycling and recovery UK

SUEZ recycling and recovery UK employs over 6,000 people, operating across over 300 sites, and handles in excess of 10 million tonnes of waste materials every year – a significant proportion of the UK’s total waste. Through collection, treatment, recycling and logistics operations, it serves more than 30,000 business customers and millions of householders throughout the country. Please visit https://www.suez.co.uk to find out more.