CrowdStrike Revolutionizes Cybersecurity for Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) with New Falcon Go Release

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced a new, game-changing release of CrowdStrike Falcon® Go, delivering the cybersecurity protection that small and medium businesses need to stop ransomware attacks and prevent data breaches. With a few simple clicks, SMBs can quickly and easily deploy industry-leading protection to stop the modern cyberattacks that ineffective antivirus products miss. By bringing AI-powered cybersecurity to organizations of all sizes, CrowdStrike is setting the new standard in SMB cybersecurity.

Traditional antivirus used by SMBs can’t keep up with ransomware and cyberattacks that continue to escalate in volume and sophistication. Powered by CrowdStrike’s AI-native Falcon platform, Falcon Go delivers best-in-class protection and recently scored 100% ransomware prevention in SE Labs testing. Falcon Go downloads and installs in seconds so organizations can immediately protect their business and stop breaches, making cybersecurity easier than ever before for users of all technical skill levels.

“Cyberattacks and ransomware should be words that no SMB should ever worry about, but the failure of traditional antivirus products put these companies at risk. The damages are often a company-ending event, encompassing business disruption, legal action and financial loss,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. “Current SMB cybersecurity offerings leave this vast market segment underserved and underprotected. Falcon Go is changing the game with AI-powered protection, a prosumer user experience and the outcome every business needs — stopping the breach.”

The new release of Falcon Go ensures every dollar invested in cyber defense counts, allowing SMBs to focus on growing their business instead of worrying about cyberattacks. Falcon Go secures SMBs with AI-native cybersecurity that:

Deploys immediately : Pre-configured protection makes it easy to immediately deploy, secure and manage devices.

: Pre-configured protection makes it easy to immediately deploy, secure and manage devices. Verifies protection : A simple, unified home screen instantly shows device protection, threat activity and product efficacy in stopping attacks.

: A simple, unified home screen instantly shows device protection, threat activity and product efficacy in stopping attacks. Stops data theft: Full visibility and control of USB media prevents accidental and intentional exfiltration of company data.

“Small and medium sized businesses today need to think about compliance and security from day one,” said Josh Jones, head of corporate development at Vanta. “As the leader in trust management providing automated security and compliance for organizations of all sizes, our team shares CrowdStrike’s vision and passion for empowering SMBs to protect themselves from the complex cyberthreats of today and tomorrow.”

"Falcon Go demonstrated that deploying and managing cybersecurity could be done in a few clicks," said Nate Kharrl, Co-Founder & CEO, Spec. “CrowdStrike's commitment to stopping breaches and the AI capabilities of the Falcon platform give us the peace of mind we need to grow our business without worrying about cyberattacks."

“We know CrowdStrike stands for the very best in cybersecurity — stopping breaches," said Homer Scoon, CSO, Everything Computers. “Falcon Go was fast to deploy and has been simple to manage. With the new console experience, Falcon Go is even easier to operate and demonstrates CrowdStrike's commitment to innovation.”

"With Falcon, we have the confidence of CrowdStrike's industry-leading protection so we can focus on running our business," said Don Thorstenson, IT manager at BPG Designs. "Deploying and managing cybersecurity has never been this easy."

To get started with a free trial of Falcon Go, visit the CrowdStrike website.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

Follow us: Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/free-trial-guide/

© 2023 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike, the falcon logo, CrowdStrike Falcon and CrowdStrike Threat Graph are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and in other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks, and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.