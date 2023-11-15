Raise the Future Partners with Digimarc to Protect Its Most Precious Assets

With more than 122,000 youth waiting to be adopted from foster care today, Raise the Future uses Digimarc Validate to provide a safe, secure, online location, the Heart Galleries, for potential adoptive families to find and get to know children waiting for a forever home. (Graphic: Business Wire)

With more than 122,000 youth waiting to be adopted from foster care today, Raise the Future uses Digimarc Validate to provide a safe, secure, online location, the Heart Galleries, for potential adoptive families to find and get to know children waiting for a forever home. (Graphic: Business Wire)

BEAVERTON, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digimarc Corporation (Nasdaq: DMRC), the leader in product digitization and pioneer in digital watermarking, announced today that it has partnered with adoption support organization Raise the Future to help extend the organization’s reach in connecting foster youth with caring adults and families in honor of National Adoption Month.

A critical element in Raise the Future’s success is its ability to safely share digital profiles of children waiting to be adopted with prospective families online. Using Digimarc Validate, powered by Secure, Automated, Fair, and Efficient (SAFE™) digital watermarks, empowers the organization to convey copyright ownership of digital profiles and protect them against misuse, critical in an era of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI).

“We encourage everyone to honor National Adoption Month by helping the children and youth in your communities connect with caring adults, who can provide the love and security needed to thrive,” said Lindsay Kaeding, Vice President of Development for Raise the Future.

With more than 122,000 youth waiting to be adopted from foster care today, Raise the Future provides a safe, secure, online location, the Heart Galleries, for potential adoptive families to find and get to know children waiting for a forever home. Protecting this vulnerable population without inhibiting potential connections is a top priority for the organization. By using Digimarc Validate, Raise the Future has an affordable and self-serve way to add a multi-layered and machine-readable identifier to digital images. Digimarc Validate offers immediate digital copyright protection and is the only solution available that is powered by SAFE™ digital watermarks to communicate essential asset attributes, including ownership, copyright, authenticity, provenance, and more.

“Raise the Future is changing lives one youth at a time, and it is an honor to walk alongside the organization to ensure the children and families it is connecting are protected,” said Jennah Jevning, Digimarc’s Vice President, Marketing. “As a society, we must take the initiative to protect copyrights and intellectual property before digital assets are distributed. For Raise the Future, GenAI raises the responsibility of protecting the children it serves to a whole new level, and Digimarc Validate enables the organization to control where, how, and when digital images of youth waiting to be adopted are displayed while preventing asset misuse and theft.”

You can learn more about Raise the Future, the thousands of children waiting to be adopted from foster care, and programs to support adoptive families at: https://www.raisethefuture.org/.

Discover how Digimarc Validate is protecting content creators and owners at: https://www.digimarc.com/products/digital-content-authentication.

