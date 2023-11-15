City of Las Vegas Harnesses Juniper Networks’ Cloud Metro Solution to Fuel Community and Economic Growth

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced the City of Las Vegas has selected Juniper Cloud Metro solutions for building its private 5G network, powering services for the city government, public schools, tourism and residents and helping the city reach its goal of becoming a model smart city by 2025.

This ambitious endeavor hinges on the city building and operating the largest private 5G network in the United States, complemented by a portfolio of smart city capabilities. To help make this goal a reality, Las Vegas selected Juniper Networks’ industry-leading Cloud Metro solution, featuring ACX7024 Cloud Metro Routers and EX4300 Switches to form the robust backbone of the metro network. This infrastructure is managed using Juniper Mist Wired Assurance, an AI-driven cloud service that enhances visibility, automates operations and assures service level agreements.

The network’s initial coverage, powered by Juniper’s solutions, spans the city’s Innovation District and is rapidly expanding to serve surrounding areas and its residents. Juniper was selected as the official networking provider for its robust solutions that provide the necessary aggregation and backhaul for the wireless traffic to reach 42 million annual tourists, more than 640,000 residents and span 123 miles of fiber support for traffic management. Juniper collaborated with the city’s system integrators to design a future-ready network that is open and intelligent, allowing any third-party application or end-user device to connect.

“ We want to make life better for our community,” said Michael Sherwood, Chief Innovation and Technical Officer for the City of Las Vegas. “ This means providing amenities in the most efficient way possible, and that’s what connectivity does.”

“ Juniper Networks is honored to partner with the City of Las Vegas on their transformative journey. Our Cloud Metro solution is designed for forward-thinking cities like Las Vegas that aim to harness the power of cutting-edge technology to deliver a superior experience in a sustainable manner,” said Julius Francis, Senior Director of Product Marketing, Automated WAN Business, Juniper Networks. “ By creating a responsive, AI-driven, and secure network, we're laying the foundation for Las Vegas to offer unparalleled services to its residents and visitors, pushing the boundaries of what a smart city can achieve.”

Information generated by connected city systems will be used to make a positive impact on the day-to-day lives of residents and visitors and allow city leaders to make data-driven decisions, including reducing traffic congestion with creative last-mile transportation solutions and efficient traffic flow for the eventual use of self-driving electric cars.

