Presidio Helps Mercy Ships Improve Access to Medical Care for Communities in Need

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Presidio, a leading global digital services and solution provider, today announced the completion of an entire network transformation for Mercy Ships' new Global Mercy non-profit hospital ship to bring life-saving medical services to developing countries. Presidio provides the Global Mercy with cutting edge technology that allows for empowered medical consultations, improved dockside capabilities and volunteer experiences and enables the ship to serve more patients through seamless access to remote specialists.

“Surgical accessibility remains a pressing global challenge. Collaborative partners like Presidio who understand our vision and are both trusted technology advisors and implementation experts, allow us to keep our focus where it matters most – on our patients and volunteers," said Jonathan Dyson, Director of Enterprise Infrastructure, Mercy Ships. “The Global Mercy is our first purpose-built medical ship. Presidio's innovative design and technology infrastructure paves the way for us to elevate patient care, enhance training, nurture our volunteers, and touch even more lives.”

Presidio implemented the Global Mercy’s technology infrastructure with the following benefits:

Empowered Medical Consultation - High-tech cameras, fast Wi-Fi, and state-of-the-art microphones facilitate real-time medical consultations, ushering in an era where remote medical specialists can be just a click away. Nurses can quickly access comprehensive patient data, optimizing their response time.

Improved Dockside Capabilities - Advanced Wi-Fi reduces dockside setup by 50%. This allows more patients to benefit from medical and dental procedures in dockside container facilities.

Improved Volunteer Experience - Volunteers no longer feel isolated due to poor network connectivity. With the enhanced infrastructure, volunteers can more easily maintain connections with their loved ones. This motivates them to serve longer and makes their experience more fulfilling.

The new ship has room for 200 patients, six operating theaters, a range of dental and eye outpatient clinics and advanced training centers. The ship’s crew just embarked on a 10 month-long aid mission in Sierra Leone, West Africa, where volunteers provide medical services such as cleft lip/palate surgery, tumor removal, reconstructive surgery, oral, ophthalmic and gynecological surgery and radiology diagnostics.

“The Global Mercy project demonstrates the transformative potential of technology in bridging healthcare gaps in developing nations,” said Waheed Choudhry, Senior Vice President, Presidio. “We’ve been supporting their life-saving mission for years. It was an incredible experience to design the end-to-end technology solutions for the Global Mercy and see it in action improving people’s lives in ways that couldn’t be done before.”

About Presidio:

Presidio is a global digital services and solutions provider accelerating business transformation through secured technology modernization. Highly skilled teams of engineers and solutions architects with deep expertise across cloud, security, networking, and modern data center infrastructure help customers acquire, deploy, and operate technology that delivers impactful business outcomes. Presidio is a trusted strategic advisor with a flexible full life cycle model of professional, managed, and support and staffing services to help execute, secure, operationalize and maintain technology solutions. For more information, visit www.presidio.com.

About Mercy Ships:

Mercy Ships operates hospital ships that deliver free surgeries and other healthcare services to those with little access to safe medical care. An international faith-based organization, Mercy Ships has focused entirely on partnering with African nations for the past three decades. Working with in-country partners, Mercy Ships also provides training to local healthcare professionals and supports the construction of in-country medical infrastructure to leave a lasting impact.

Each year, more than 3,000 volunteer professionals from over 60 countries serve on board the world’s two largest non-governmental hospital ships, the Africa Mercy® and the Global Mercy™. Professionals such as surgeons, dentists, nurses, health trainers, cooks, and engineers dedicate their time and skills to accelerate access to safe surgical, obstetric and anesthetic care. Mercy Ships was founded in 1978 and has offices in 16 countries as well as an Africa Service Center in Dakar, Senegal. For more information, visit mercyships.org and follow @MercyShips on social media.