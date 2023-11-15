San Francisco Remote Insurance Provider SafetyWing Partners with Australian HR Tech Company Outstaffer

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SafetyWing, global insurance provider for digital nomads and remote teams, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Outstaffer, Global EOR and HR tech company.

This collaboration integrates SafetyWing's insurance offerings into Outstaffer's revolutionary SaaS Global Workforce Platform. Outstaffer's clientele can now provide their globally distributed teams with equitable and comprehensive health benefits, with an exclusive discount of up to 35% below standard individual premiums.

By enabling their customers to offer these benefits, Outstaffer demonstrates their dedication to employee well-being and equips their clients with a competitive edge. With the inclusion of SafetyWing's health coverage offering, Outstaffer's customers are now better positioned to attract and retain top global talent.

SafetyWing's collaboration with Outstaffer aligns with their vision to construct a world without borders, by offering world-class insurance services– one policy they can use in 175+ countries– to more users around the world.

On the new partnership, CEO Thomas Derum said, "This strategic alliance with SafetyWing is more than a collaboration; it's a revolution in the remote working landscape. In an era where 66% of the workforce deem extensive employee benefits as crucial, it has become imperative for businesses to not only fulfill but exceed the basic offerings of compensation and mandatory benefits to attract and retain the best talent around the world. Together, we're not just offering health insurance benefits—we're crafting a world where the wellbeing of remote employees is at the forefront, irrespective of location."

Co-founder and CEO of SafetyWing, Sondre Rasch, said: “We’re thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Outstaffer. Remote work is one of the greatest paradigm shifts of our generation, and this revolution is only in its beginnings. SafetyWing was launched because we saw first-hand that there was no global infrastructure to support remote workers. In order to ensure equal opportunities for everyone, SafetyWing is building a global social safety net for remote workers and teams. We’re proud of partnering with Outstaffer, and to empower their clients to provide global health benefits to their distributed teams through our Remote Health product.”

This partnership signifies a new era for global businesses and remote teams, with two industry leaders coming together from different parts of the world to bridge the gap between global employment and equitable benefits.

For more information or to arrange a demo, visit www.outstaffer.com.

Notes to Editor

About SafetyWing

Launched in 2018, SafetyWing’s vision is to build a global social safety net, making equal opportunities and freedom for everyone attainable worldwide. Its first product, Nomad Insurance, is a global travel medical insurance which quickly experienced massive growth, as it was the first insurance product specifically tailored to digital nomads working outside of their home country. In 2020 SafetyWing launched Remote Health, a health insurance to cover employees and contractors under one plan, making it the world’s first truly global health insurance solution for remote teams. It has since grown on an explosive path, increasing 10x in size since one year ago. Founded by CTO Sarah Sandnes, COO Hans Nyvold Kjellby, and CEO Sondre Rasch, SafetyWing is headquartered in San Francisco, California, but has a 180-strong team of fully remote workers based all over the world.

About Outstaffer

Outstaffer is the developer of a SaaS-based Global Workforce Platform designed to allow companies of all sizes to tap into the global talent pool and scale remote working and distributed teams. Founded in 2020 by Thomas Derum, the platform solves the complexities of giving full-time employment to anyone from around the world with no compliance risk, enabling companies to find and hire top talent, make locally compliant payroll, offer great employee benefits, and equip their remote employees with managed devices and the tools they need to work productively, safely and securely from anywhere.