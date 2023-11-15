Perfect Corp. Partners with Sona Dermatology to Enhance Patient Experience with AI Skin Diagnostic Technology

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) the leading augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider today announced a new partnership with the leading dermatology company, Sona Dermatology. Through this partnership, Sona Dermatology will integrate Perfect Corp.’s award-winning AI-powered Skin Diagnostic technology into their patient consultation experience. This technology is poised to enhance Sona Dermatology’s online experience by enabling patients to receive instant visualized skin evaluations as well as treatment and product recommendations in seconds.

Advanced AI Skin Technology Provides Patients with Personalized Treatment Recommendations

Sona Dermatology provides its patients with the latest innovations in skincare and skin health services. The brand offers clinical and cosmetic dermatology care overseen by Board Certified Dermatologists who utilize the latest techniques and technology to provide services such as Injectables, Laser/Microneedling skincare, Laser Hair Removal, skincare regimens, and more. By leveraging Perfect Corp.’s AI-powered Skin Diagnostic technology, Sona Dermatology can offer personalized cosmetic recommendations, tailored to each patient’s individual skin concerns. The AI Skin Diagnostic provides patients with a thorough assessment of key skin concerns, including wrinkles, moisture, and redness, to recommend the best possible targeted treatment plans for their unique needs. With this technology, Sona Dermatology is creating an immersive and educational experience that boosts patient engagement.

“At Sona Dermatology, we always strive to be up to date on the latest technologies that provide our patients with optimal results and outcomes,” said Sarah Smith, GM, Commercial at Sona Dermatology. “The ongoing partnership with Perfect Corp. will continue to provide overall growth and awareness of our brand and strengthen patient relationships by utilizing the innovative digital platform for valuable skin health data and recommended skincare investments.”

Sona Dermatology patients have shared that they love an enhanced consultation where they can experience the AI using the digital platform. “The employees have expressed that it truly does create an interactive experience for patients by making skincare fun and engaging,” Sarah states. “The platform is very user friendly and provides accurate and quick results and appeals to all age groups.”

Transforming the Future of Skincare and Dermatology with AI Technology

“AI Skin technology holds massive potential in the dermatology and medical spa industries as it can greatly enhance personalization while educating consumers about their skin,” said Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO Alice Chang. “Perfect Corp.’s AI Skin Diagnostic technology will allow Sona Dermatology to better engage their patients while increasing purchasing confidence in product regimens and treatment plans.”

To explore the Sona Dermatology AI Skin Experience, visit https://sonaderm.com/pages/ai.

