One of Atlanta’s Priciest Listings, Once Featured in Ben Affleck Film, Heads to Luxury Auction®

This modern lakefront estate in Atlanta - which was featured in Ben Affleck’s 2016 film The Accountant - was recently seeking $15 million, but will now be offered to the highest bidder at a luxury auction® on November 18. The home won the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association’s OBIE Award, which recognizes outstanding achievements in home building and is considered by many as the highest honor an Atlanta homebuilder’s work can achieve. Platinum Luxury Auctions is conducting the sale in partnership with listing broker Kelley Day of Keller Williams Realty First Atlanta. More at GeorgiaLuxuryAuction.com.

Shown here: the rear exterior of the residence glows in the evening. The resort-style outdoor living area features a heated deck in Ipe wood, multiple lounge areas, and an onyx pebble infinity-edge pool with integrated spa. Steps lead down to the manicured lawn and lake, where there is a lakeside firepit lounge, Ipe wood boathouse and dock (not pictured). GeorgiaLuxuryAuction.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

A junior primary suite, located on the upper level of the guest wing, offers views of the lake and surrounding grounds via a partial “wall of glass.” GeorgiaLuxuryAuction.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

The primary master suite includes a chiseled limestone fireplace (not pictured), expansive walk-in closet with custom built-ins (inset), and walk-out access to a private terrace (not pictured). The custom accent wall behind the bed is covered in peacock feathers. GeorgiaLuxuryAuction.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

The home’s main kitchen (there are 4 kitchens in total) features under-lit quartz countertops and a unique backsplash made of specially treated glass. Just steps away is the sleek dining room (foreground) with Swarovski chandelier and accent lighting. Floor-to-ceiling windows (not pictured) offer serene views of the lake. GeorgiaLuxuryAuction.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

The home was designed by award-winning architect Staffan Svenson of Dencity Design and built by Cablik Enterprises, a firm specializing in premium, modern residences. The main portion of the home (center and right) was completed in 2011, with a northern guest wing (at left) added in 2023. GeorgiaLuxuryAuction.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

This modern lakefront estate in Atlanta - which was featured in Ben Affleck’s 2016 film The Accountant - was recently seeking $15 million, but will now be offered to the highest bidder at a luxury auction® on November 18. The home won the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association’s OBIE Award, which recognizes outstanding achievements in home building and is considered by many as the highest honor an Atlanta homebuilder’s work can achieve. Platinum Luxury Auctions is conducting the sale in partnership with listing broker Kelley Day of Keller Williams Realty First Atlanta. More at GeorgiaLuxuryAuction.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

This modern lakefront estate in Atlanta - which was featured in Ben Affleck’s 2016 film The Accountant - was recently seeking $15 million, but will now be offered to the highest bidder at a luxury auction® on November 18. The home won the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association’s OBIE Award, which recognizes outstanding achievements in home building and is considered by many as the highest honor an Atlanta homebuilder’s work can achieve. Platinum Luxury Auctions is conducting the sale in partnership with listing broker Kelley Day of Keller Williams Realty First Atlanta. More at GeorgiaLuxuryAuction.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A modern, lakefront estate that’s one of Atlanta’s most expensive listings is now headed for sale at luxury auction®. Located just north of the city in the affluent suburbs of Sandy Springs, the property hit the market in April 2023 at $15 million, but will now be sold to the highest bidder regardless of price in an auction without reserve on Saturday, November 18. The home was featured in Ben Affleck’s 2016 thriller film The Accountant, serving as the residence of principal villain Lamar Blackburn, played by John Lithgow. Luxury real estate auction specialist Platinum Luxury Auctions is handling the sale in concert with listing broker Kelley Day of Keller Williams Realty First Atlanta.

While the matter of pricing is ultimately in the hands of Saturday’s bidders, the property’s current list price of $15m places it in a three-way tie for Atlanta’s third-most expensive listing, according to Realtor.com. The market’s second-highest asking price is $16m, with the priciest listing asking an ambitious $46.8m.

Despite a few similarly priced peers, according to Trayor Lesnock, Platinum’s founder and president, the Sandy Springs home is truly in a class of its own. “Based on our analysis of the past 10 years of activity in the uppermost tier of Atlanta’s residential market, there is no property - whether recently sold or currently for sale - that matches the overall caliber of this property,” Lesnock said. He explained this opinion is not merely based on the modern design, but on the totality of what the property offers, including its build quality, interior finishes, amenities, lake frontage, and overall location.

Lesnock’s opinion is not without support: upon its completion, the property won the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association’s OBIE Award in 2012. The OBIE recognizes outstanding achievements in home building and is considered by many as the highest honor an Atlanta homebuilder’s work can achieve.

The award-winning residence sits on 3.7 acres and fronts a small lake shared with only a handful of surrounding homes. A 30-acre nature preserve on the property’s northern border offers added privacy.

To create the unique home, the owners hired award-winning architect Staffan Svenson of Dencity Design and premier Atlanta builder Cablik Enterprises. The result is a structure that is both luxurious living space and work of art, crafted using materials like Egyptian limestone, concrete, steel, and walls of glass to emphasize the lake views. Interiors span 12,210 sf on two main living levels, with 5 beds - including a principal and junior master suite - 6 full and 3 half baths. An integrated Savant system powers the property’s “smart home” features.

Notable features include 4 total kitchens (2 full and 2 prep) with top-of-the-line appliances, an executive study, glass elevator, PGA Tour golf simulator by aG Curve, fitness room, wine cellar, and a lounge with sliding glass walls that open fully to the pool deck, for a seamless harmony of indoor and outdoor living areas. There is also a “hidden” firearm range in the center of the lower level, with two shooting lanes, soundproofing and air-filtration.

Outdoor living areas include two large terraces in addition to a resort-style, infinity-edge pool with integrated spa. Steps lead from the pool deck down a gentle slope to the manicured lawns alongside the lake, where there is a firepit lounge, Ipe wood boathouse and boat dock.

On Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal’s Mansion Global reported the property is one of three being offered by Platinum during the third weekend in November. Interestingly, each of the three homes boasts Hollywood connections. The other two properties include a Nashville, TN estate (selling Friday, Nov 17) that has hosted a long roster of star musicians, including Adele and Ed Sheeran, and another Atlanta-area home (selling Sunday, Nov 19) that was built for and owned by actor and entertainment mogul Tyler Perry. All properties are selling without reserve.

Property viewings are available by daily appointment through November 17. Interested parties may contact Walter Cerini, Platinum’s project manager, at 800.871.9269. Additional property and auction information, including extensive photos and videography, is available online at GeorgiaLuxuryAuction.com.

About Platinum Luxury Auctions: Platinum Luxury Auctions created the luxury auction® model for multimillion-dollar real estate auctions and owns the federal trademark rights to the term(s) “luxury auction(s).” The Miami-based auction house specializes in the non-distressed sale of multimillion-dollar properties throughout the U.S. and in select international markets, and has offered properties in 33 states and 14 countries to date. Platinum’s team has closed more than $1.3 billion in luxury auction® sales, while consulting or advising on more than $3.4 billion in luxury property assets worldwide. PlatinumLuxuryAuctions.com.