Thomas Park Management Awarded Property Maintenance Contract at Annapolis Town Center

ANNAPOLIS, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thomas Park Management, a fast-growing property management and building maintenance services firm, announced that it has been awarded a contract to provide building maintenance services at the Annapolis Town Center.

“We are thrilled to be awarded this contract to provide building maintenance services at the Annapolis Town Center,” said Mason Popham, Executive Vice President at Thomas Park Management. “The Annapolis Town Center is a premier shopping and dining destination, and we are committed to providing the highest level of service to build on the Class-A environment that has been cultivated.”

The Annapolis Town Center, a two-million-square-foot mixed-use development nestled in the Parole neighborhood of Annapolis, is a favored destination for both locals and visitors. Hosting various events throughout the year, the center is an integral part of the community's vibrancy. Under the newly secured contract, Thomas Park Management will oversee routine preventive maintenance, as well as handle light mechanical, electrical, and plumbing work, contributing to the overall upkeep of the Annapolis Town Center.

Christi Swanson, General Manager at Annapolis Town Center, expressed confidence in the partnership, stating, "We believe that Thomas Park Management is the ideal collaborator to manage building maintenance services at the Annapolis Town Center."

About Thomas Park

Thomas Park is a full service commercial real estate firm offering alternative investment strategies and third-party commercial real estate services. Thomas Park Investments (TPI), focused exclusively on healthcare real estate acquisitions, is a fast-growing private equity real estate investment firm having grown AUM to $300 million in three years. Thomas Park Management (TPM) manages over 9 million SF of commercial space along the East Coast providing a range of third-party real estate services. For more information, please visit www.thomas-park.com.