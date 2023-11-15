REPAY Powers Digital Payment Assistant for Blackbaud Clients

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) ("REPAY"), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced a technology integration with Blackbaud, a leading provider of software for powering social impact. Under the partnership, REPAY is the exclusive embedded vendor payment solution for Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT®. Blackbaud’s large client base will be able to perform vendor payment automation directly within Blackbaud’s financial platform, while leveraging REPAY’s digital payments capabilities. This joint solution is designed to streamline vendor payments and reduce fraud.

Blackbaud clients will be able to utilize Payment Assistant functionality without ever having to leave Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT®. Payment Assistant embeds REPAY’s vendor payment solution to automate and accelerate electronic payment of invoices. Capabilities include virtual cards and ACH to REPAY’s extensive network of suppliers and vendors. By streamlining these outbound payments, Blackbaud clients can eliminate legacy paper check processes and pay vendors with increased efficiency, security and transparency while saving time and boosting their bottom line.

“Our mission at REPAY is to help businesses simplify and optimize their outbound payments through their preferred channels. We’re excited to continue to grow and enhance our vendor network and help companies across industries realize greater efficiencies with a seamless, secure payment experience,” said Darin Horrocks, EVP, Business Payments, at REPAY.

“The industry has seen an acceleration in adoption and preference of digital payments. We are thrilled to partner with REPAY to give our customers a consolidated payment workflow that will save them time and money,” said Heather Johnson, Director, Product Management, at Blackbaud.

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for clients, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.