Difenda is a proud participant in the Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Difenda today announced its participation in the Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview. Difenda was selected based on their proven experience with Microsoft Security technologies, willingness to explore and provide feedback on cutting edge functionality, and close relationship with Microsoft.

“AI is one of the defining technologies of our time and has the potential to drive meaningful, step-change progress in cybersecurity,” said Ann Johnson, corporate vice president, Microsoft Security Business Development. “Security is a team sport, and we are pleased to work alongside our Security Copilot partner ecosystem to deliver customers solutions that enhance cyber defenses and make the promise of AI real.”

Difenda is working with Microsoft product teams to help shape Security Copilot product development in several ways, including validation and refinement of new and upcoming scenarios, providing feedback on product development and operations to be incorporated into future product releases, and validation and feedback of APIs to assist with Security Copilot extensibility. To learn more, read the announcement.

“We are thrilled about the opportunity to layer Security Copilot into the automation and orchestration technology we have developed through Difenda AIRO,” says Manoj Arora, CEO at Difenda. “The Difenda AIRO-Microsoft Security Copilot integration will enable an enhanced triage and response experience for our managed security customers.”

Difenda AIRO is an Automated Incident Response and Orchestration engine that integrates into Microsoft Sentinel and works in collaboration with Azure automation services. It leverages threat enrichment, auto-triage, incident scoring, auto-response, and service synchronization to enhance incident response capabilities and streamline security operations.

Security Copilot is the first AI-powered security product that enables security professionals to respond to threats quickly, process signals at machine speed, and assess risk exposure in minutes. It combines an advanced large language model (LLM) with a security-specific model that is informed by Microsoft's unique global threat intelligence and more than 65 trillion daily signals.

About Difenda:

Difenda is a Sec-Ops-As-A-Service company that takes a Cybersecurity-First, Microsoft-Always approach to solve today's toughest cybersecurity challenges. As the winner of the 2023 Microsoft Security Impact Award, Difenda stands as one of the most trusted providers of Microsoft Security services. The company has a tenured history as one of the first MSSPs to join MISA.

For more information or to arrange interviews during Microsoft Ignite contact Katie Daniel (katie.daniel@difenda.com).