Yamaha Continues Support for Conch Republic Marine Army

Yamaha continues as the official outboard of Conch Republic Marine Army (CRMA), powering the organization’s second clean-up boat with a Yamaha 225-horsepower outboard through a renewed Yamaha Rightwaters™ sponsorship. As of 2022, CRMA collected 214 tons of debris, including 2.5 million feet of trap line removed from the mangroves. (Photo: Business Wire)

KENNESAW, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yamaha continues as the official outboard of Conch Republic Marine Army (CRMA), powering the organization’s second clean-up boat with a Yamaha 225-horsepower outboard through a renewed Yamaha Rightwaters™ sponsorship.

Formed after Hurricane Irma devastated the Florida Keys in 2017, CRMA is a non-profit organization dedicated to cleaning up and restoring the marine habitats of the Florida Keys, specifically the shallow water mangrove islands which endured substantial damage. Mangrove islands provide natural protective infrastructure that can reduce erosion and absorb storm impact. They also form healthy habitats for marine life and soil.

“The restoration of these mangrove habitats is a massive undertaking and through this sponsorship, Yamaha Rightwaters can support CRMA volunteers in their mission,” said Joshua Grier, Sustainability Program Manager, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “CRMA continues to make a substantial positive impact on the health of marine environments in the Florida Keys, and we look forward to supporting their work for many years to come.”

The organization’s initial goal was to recover the trash and debris from shorelines caused by thousands of homes and the contents within being pushed into the water by the storm surge. The organization includes more than 4,000 volunteers who participate in weekly cleanup trips every Saturday. In addition, CRMA hosts private group cleanups during the week. As of 2022, CRMA collected 214 tons of debris, including 2.5 million feet of trap line removed from the mangroves.

"We thank Yamaha for the continued support of our organization," said Brian Vest, President/Founder, CRMA. "As the official outboard of Conch Republic Marine Army, Yamaha plays a key role in the restoration of the fragile marine habitats of the Florida Keys and allows us to continue hosting clean-up trips for thousands of volunteers who participate."

To learn more about Conch Republic Marine Army, visit conchrepublicmarinearmy.org

Yamaha Rightwaters is a national sustainability program that encompasses all of Yamaha Marine’s conservation and water quality efforts. Program initiatives include habitat restoration, support for scientific research, mitigation of invasive species, the reduction of marine debris and environmental stewardship education. Yamaha Rightwaters reinforces Yamaha’s long-standing history of natural resource conservation, support of sustainable recreational fishing and water resources and Angler Code of Ethics, which requires pro anglers to adhere to principles of stewardship for all marine resources.

Yamaha’s U.S. Marine Business Unit, based in Kennesaw, Ga., is responsible for the sales, marketing, and distribution of Yamaha Marine products in the U.S. including Yamaha Outboards, Yamaha WaveRunners®, Yamaha Boats, G3® Boats and Skeeter® Boats. Supporting 2,400 dealers and boat builders nationwide, Yamaha is the industry leader in reliability, performance, technology and customer service.

