 AHF Launches Baltimore Food Pantry in Time for Thanksgiving

BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) will open its first local Food for Health food pantry this Saturday, November 18, 2023 just in time for Thanksgiving.

To kick off its arrival in Baltimore, Food for Health will host special holiday-themed food distribution event. The pantry is free and open to the public, and staff and volunteers will distribute turkeys and other Thanksgiving fixings.

WHAT: Food for Health Free Community Farmers Market & Thanksgiving Turkeys Giveaway

WHERE: 2510 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore, MD 21218

WHEN: Saturday, November 18, 9am-12:00 noon (or until food runs out)

AHF launched its Food for Health program in Los Angeles, CA in August 2021 in response to the ongoing food crisis driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. As this crisis persists and soaring living costs contribute to the escalating number of food-insecure individuals, AHF is taking proactive steps to continue to help those in need. The Baltimore ‘Food for Health’ pantry will provide an array of fresh, wholesome items, including vegetables, fruits, milk, eggs, and bread each week.

Baltimore, with a staggering food insecurity rate of 21.3 per 100,000 residents, stands as the state's epicenter of this crisis. Shockingly, 83% of those facing food insecurity are ineligible for government assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), leaving more than eight out of 10 individuals without crucial support. Compounding the issue, the average meal in the county costs $3.32, creating an annual shortfall of approximately $74,689 for food-insecure families in Baltimore.