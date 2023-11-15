Accenture Invests in Vū Technologies to Help Companies Use Virtual Production to Create New, Immersive Experiences

NEW YORK & TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has invested in Vū Technologies, a technology company specialized in virtual production and filmmaking. Vū helps companies create immersive, engaging experiences through a combination of real-time computer-generated imagery and live-action filming.

Vū has established a vast network of virtual studios across North America, producing memorable immersive environments and stunning visual effects for companies including Amazon, CBS Sports and Disney. Using advanced technologies such as real-time rendering, motion capture and virtual reality to seamlessly blend live-action footage and computer-generated content, Vū helps companies visualize and transform creative production at pace and scale. Vū also uses a proprietary generative AI workflow tool called Vū.ai that augments pre-built virtual environments and designs workflows based on image and text prompting.

“Massive potential exists for companies to combine virtual production and state of the art technologies to create shared, immersive experiences for customers, employees, and other key stakeholders,” said David Treat, co-lead of Accenture’s Metaverse Continuum business group. “With technologies such as digital twin environment simulation, volumetric video capture and motion control robotics, Vū’s end-to-end capabilities can help our clients create powerful new experiences that attract and engage audiences.”

Virtual production offers more options and greater control of creative pre-production factors—more accurately forecasting shoot timelines, mitigating disruptive factors such as time of day, weather conditions, and alleviating a need for locations that are difficult or hazardous to access. Being able to depict multiple locations in one studio, including hard-to-access locations, can help enable faster content creation and reduce production costs.

Dan Garrison, Accenture Song’s chief technology officer, added: “We always look for new ways to fuse creativity and technology at scale, to help clients navigate and accomplish transformational change. We believe Vū Technologies’ immersive studio network can help our clients and our people reach new levels of creativity and multifaceted storytelling in their efforts to engage relevant audiences.”

“Accenture’s investment in Vū represents a significant milestone in our journey to democratize creative content production,” said Tim Moore, CEO of Vū. “We are excited to work with Accenture and leverage their global reach to bring the benefits of virtual production and large format simulation to their clients and partners. By combining cutting-edge technology with immersive creative techniques, we aim to empower Accenture’s clients to create engaging experiences while optimizing production costs and reducing environmental impact. This collaboration reinforces Vū’s dedication to exploring new horizons of creativity and innovation in an ever-evolving, competitive landscape.”

The investment was led by Accenture Ventures as part of its broader Project Spotlight initiative. Vū is the latest company to join Project Spotlight, an engagement and investment program focused on working with companies that create or apply disruptive enterprise technologies.

Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world’s leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services—creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent- and innovation-led company with approximately 733,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world’s leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology and leadership in cloud, data and AI with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. We are uniquely able to deliver tangible outcomes because of our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Song. These capabilities, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients reinvent and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

About Vū Technologies

Vū is North America’s largest network of virtual studios and an emerging force in shaping the growing virtual production market. With a creatively diverse and technologically forward-thinking team of experts, Vū blends art and science to redefine virtualization and unlock new ways to visualize the world. With an expanding global network of Vū-operated and affiliate studios, an evolving set of software tools, and a world-class team of creative storytellers, virtual artists, and technologists, Vū enables greater access to advanced virtual production technology. To learn more about Vū, please visit vu.network.

Copyright © 2023 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are registered trademarks of Accenture.