AUO & Azumo Collaborate to Bring a High-Resolution, Low Power, 64 Color Reflective LCD to Mass Production

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Azumo, the leader in thin, low power light transmission, and AUO, world-leading innovators in display technologies, are releasing a 3.4” color display module for industrial and ruggedized commercial handheld device makers. This module offers vibrant colors and an upgraded HMI for users without killing product power budgets. It is the first AUO display commercially available with Azumo LCD 2.0 front light technology.

Combining AUO’s low power MIP display with Azumo’s Front Light Panel, creates the most efficient color MIP display with integrated lighting on the market. Azumo LCD 2.0 modules are known for energy efficiency. As opposed to transflective displays that are unnaturally lit from rear mounted back lights, front lit memory LCDs work innately with the panels reflective properties. This approach drives huge power savings. By adding the Azumo front light, product designers save 57% of the power consumed by backlit solutions mounted to the same AUO display.

“The rise of connected devices sparked demand for more durable, energy-efficient displays,” said Mike Casper, CEO and Founder of Azumo. “Not only do users demand long battery life, but more and more they expect color to enhance their experience. To meet that need, we integrated our LCD 2.0 technology into the ultra-thin AUO 3.4-inch module that displays vibrant colors without draining the battery.”

This 3.4” reflective display provides superior color and visibility in high brightness conditions (sunlight readable) compared with other memory displays. Displaying 64 colors, LCD 2.0 maintains 75% of the native display color gamut while backlighting solutions maintain less than 20%. This means the Azumo’s front light panel produces 4x higher color gamut on the AUO display.

Additionally, Azumo applied next generation technology making this display optical bonding capable. Developers can now upgrade their customer experience with cover lens and touch panel bonding.

About AUO

Founded in 1996, AUO is an enthusiastic, technology-driven company delivering products and solution services that advance the frontier of innovation. Consolidating the strength of the Group, AUO’s operation covers major business areas including display, system solution, industrial intelligence, healthcare, and energy. The company is based in Taiwan and operates across Asia, the US and Europe, with a global team of 38,000 people. AUO’s consolidated net revenues in 2022 were NT$246.79 billion.

About Azumo

Azumo is a breakthrough display technology company revolutionizing a $130 billion industry. Its LCD 2.0™ reflective technology is the first in a generation of high-performance displays that improve user experience and battery life for end-users in consumer, medical, industrial, educational, and automotive markets. Azumo’s ultra-thin light transmission technology has 47 patents and enables 10 times the battery savings compared to traditional LCDs. For more information on Azumo’s 3.4” display module, visit www.azumotech.com.