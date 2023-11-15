EasyRx Now Integrates with 3DISC, Offering Seamless Digital Lab Prescription Workflow

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EasyRx, a leader in universal lab prescription, digital workflow, and 3D software for dentists and orthodontists, is pleased to announce a collaboration with 3DISC, a pioneer in digital dentistry and intraoral scanning solutions. In response to user demand, this partnership brings 3DISC's Heron and OVO IOS technology into the EasyRx digital workflow. The result is a more efficient, streamlined experience for labs and practices, eliminating extra steps and elevating the quality of patient care.

Todd Blankenbecler, general manager of EasyRx, shares his thoughts on the new alliance: “We're delighted to partner with 3DISC, a company committed to advancing digital dentistry. This collaboration not only meets the demands of our users for an integrated, high-tech workflow, but it also sets a new standard for patient care by combining our platform with 3DISC’s advanced intraoral scanning solutions.”

Joe Andrasko, vice president of business development at 3DISC, shares his thoughts on the new alliance: “We are very excited to partner with EasyRx, which has been a pioneer in the digital workflow at the forefront of dentistry today. This collaboration makes it easier than ever for practitioners to share and use their scan data across EasyRx’s vast digital ecosystem, enabling many advanced applications for faster and better patient care.”

3DISC’s OVO and Heron IOS technologies boast a user-friendly interface and a design built for comfort. More than scanning tools, they also capture patient images and track patient data over time. In particular, 3DISC's OVO is unique in its ability to combine intraoral scanning, dental imaging, and time-sequenced patient data, all within a compact, 165-gram device. Combined with the Scan & Tell software, the OVO facilitates better patient-practitioner communication, allowing a complete and shareable overview of a patient's dental health in under three minutes.

Through this integration, EasyRx continues its mission to modernize the entire lab prescription management process for dentists and orthodontists. Dental practices and labs are now empowered to minimize manual tasks through a more streamlined digital workflow. In doing so, providers can now reduce manual tasks and focus on quality patient care.

About 3DISC

Founded in 2007, 3DISC is a global leader in digital-imaging solutions for dental and medical practices. With headquarters in the United States and France, the company focuses on developing solutions with both dentist and patient in mind. Known for its innovative yet affordable products, 3DISC has received international acclaim, including the 2018 Global Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award. For more information, visit 3disc.com.

About EasyRx

As a pioneer in orthodontic prescription management, EasyRx has empowered over 2,300 practices and 550 labs with its comprehensive case management and 3D software platform. Earning the 2020 AAO Ortho Innovator Award, EasyRx streamlines digital workflows, drastically reducing errors and saving valuable time. Its universal platform seamlessly integrates digital prescriptions, STL files for 3D printing, and graphical case design, making it an indispensable tool for modern, efficient practices and labs. To learn more, visit easyrxcloud.com.