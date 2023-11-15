Cohesity Expands Collaboration with Microsoft to Bring Enhanced Data Security and Backup Protections to Microsoft 365

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cohesity, a leader in AI-driven data security and management, announced today at Microsoft Ignite 2023 that it has deepened its relationship with Microsoft to help organizations more quickly respond to and recover from data loss within Microsoft 365 environments.

For years, Cohesity and Microsoft have offered solutions for high-speed backup and recovery. This includes recent AI and cloud security integrations announced earlier this year across Microsoft environments, from Microsoft Azure to Microsoft 365.

With this expanded collaboration, Cohesity is working with Microsoft to deliver enhanced backup and recovery performance for Microsoft 365 environments via the integration of native APIs of Microsoft 365 Backup Storage with Cohesity DataProtect. Cohesity DataProtect is a high-performance, secure backup and recovery solution that safeguards data against sophisticated cyber threats. It offers comprehensive, policy-based protection for cloud-native, SaaS, and traditional data sources. As one of the top workloads secured and managed by Cohesity DataProtect, enterprises worldwide trust Cohesity to secure and protect their Microsoft 365 data.

“93% of organizations say that the threat of ransomware has grown significantly in 2023, making it particularly important to protect data across cloud environments,” said Sanjay Poonen, CEO and President of Cohesity. “With this integration between Cohesity DataProtect and Microsoft 365 Backup Storage, our joint customers will benefit from faster data restore capabilities in the context of their Microsoft 365 configuration and access policies.”

“Microsoft 365 Backup Storage provides high-speed point-in-time recovery for data stored in Microsoft 365 environments so customers can react and respond to the latest cybersecurity threats confidently,” said Jeff Teper, President, Collaboration Apps and Platform, Microsoft. “We are pleased that Cohesity is working with us to bring high-speed Microsoft 365 backup and recovery operations to Cohesity DataProtect, as customers will gain reduced time to backup and restore data, stronger posture for audits and compliance, and greater data and business resiliency.”

Microsoft customers can benefit from the following through the integration between Microsoft 365 Backup Storage and Cohesity DataProtect:

Seamless, high-speed data protection and management: With this integration, customers can simplify data protection, recovery, and storage across on-prem and cloud environments by seamlessly connecting their Cohesity infrastructure to Microsoft 365 Backup Storage. Through this, they can ensure their data remains accessible, protected, and easily recoverable to help meet strict Recovery Time Objectives and Recovery Point Objectives.

With this integration, customers can simplify data protection, recovery, and storage across on-prem and cloud environments by seamlessly connecting their Cohesity infrastructure to Microsoft 365 Backup Storage. Through this, they can ensure their data remains accessible, protected, and easily recoverable to help meet strict Recovery Time Objectives and Recovery Point Objectives. Compliance and governance : By combining Cohesity's robust data backup and recovery capabilities with Microsoft 365 Backup Storage's compliance features, organizations can remain compliant with data governance regulations – particularly crucial for industries with strict regulatory requirements.

: By combining Cohesity's robust data backup and recovery capabilities with Microsoft 365 Backup Storage's compliance features, organizations can remain compliant with data governance regulations – particularly crucial for industries with strict regulatory requirements. Single pane of glass: Cohesity supports backup and recovery for on-prem, cloud-native, and SaaS workloads, all managed through a single control plane, making it easier to protect enterprise data at scale regardless of where it resides.

Cohesity supports backup and recovery for on-prem, cloud-native, and SaaS workloads, all managed through a single control plane, making it easier to protect enterprise data at scale regardless of where it resides. AI-based data security features: Users can benefit from early access to integration between Cohesity Turing – an expanding set of AI capabilities that power deep AI-driven insights – and Azure OpenAI Service. This allows organizations to use generative AI to bring more significant insights and power to their data security and protection strategies.

For More Information:

About Cohesity

Cohesity is a leader in AI-powered data security and management. Aided by an extensive ecosystem of partners, Cohesity makes it easier to secure, protect, manage, and get value from data – across the data center, edge, and cloud. Cohesity helps organizations defend against cybersecurity threats with comprehensive data security and management capabilities, including immutable backup snapshots, AI-based threat detection, monitoring for malicious behavior, and rapid recovery at scale. Cohesity solutions can be delivered as a service, self-managed, or provided by a Cohesity-powered partner. Cohesity is headquartered in San Jose, CA, and is trusted by the world’s largest enterprises, including six of the Fortune 10 and 42 of the Fortune 100.