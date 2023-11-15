Super Bowl MVP and Buffalo Bills Linebacker Von Miller, teams up with Leading Optical Retailer GlassesUSA.com To Create Exclusive Eyewear Collection

NEW YORK CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GlassesUSA.com, the leading online eyewear retailer in the United States, today announced the launch of the Von Miller x GlassesUSA.com eyewear collection, in collaboration with Super Bowl MVP and Buffalo Bills Linebacker Von Miller, which will be available exclusively at leading online eyewear retailer GlassesUSA.com, part of a Own Your Vision brand campaign.

The Von Miller x GlassesUSA.com eyewear collection launches with a remarkable selection of 18 eyewear styles, each personally co-designed by Von Miller himself, solidifying himself as a glasses wearing style icon and talented designer.

The first drop of this unique partnership, made of both prescription glasses and sunglasses, reflects Von’s vision of being bold and unique. The eyewear collection takes inspiration from Von’s personal heritage, roots, and his passion for the wild west, and are embedded into the design in special features.

“It’s not just about wearing frames, frames are part of you and a part of your personality. Whenever you put on frames, you should feel a sense of coolness. Frames are the first thing that people see and the frames that we created are stylish and unique. When people see them for the first time, I really hope that they feel amazing. “ said Von Miller about his co-designed eyewear collection, exclusively available at GlassesUSA.com.

The first drop in the Von Miller x GlassesUSA.com eyewear collection is the perfect gift for the holiday season with an array of striking, high-fashion eyeglasses and sunglasses starting at $108, which includes prescription lenses and free shipping. Stay tuned for more phases in the campaign featuring brand new styles and colors launching in 2024.

"At GlassesUSA.com, we're proud to announce a special eyewear collection that's been a journey of passion and style, co-created with the one and only Super Bowl MVP, Von Miller. Our 'Von Miller x GlassesUSA.com' collection is more than eyewear; it's the embodiment of shared values and our collective approach to life. Each piece in the collection resonates with the spirit of a champion that is Von and is designed for those who walk through life with confidence and authenticity. Get ready to explore a range of extraordinary eyewear that celebrates individuality and a love for the game, both on and off the field." said Arie Tom, GlassesUSA.com’s CMO.

To discover more from the Von Miller x GlassesUSA.com eyewear collection, please visit: Von Miller x GlassesUSA.com | Exclusive Eyewear Collection.

GlassesUSA.com is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, marking a significant milestone in the company's mission to enhance the lives of glasses wearers by helping them find their perfect pair of glasses. With over 10,000 styles and brands available online, GlassesUSA.com offers the largest selection of eyewear, ensuring there is something for every individual's unique style and preference. To achieve their mission, GlassesUSA.com employs advanced AI tools such as the "Pair-fect Pair" quiz, which uses cutting-edge technology to help customers find frames that fit them perfectly. The company also offers Augmented Reality Live Try-On, allowing customers to try on glasses from the comfort of their own homes using their mobile phones or webcams. Additionally, GlassesUSA.com offers a free "Prescription Scanner" app that enables customers to obtain their glasses prescription easily and at no cost and an iOS Mobile App, where eyewear shoppers can enjoy a seamless ordering process. With these innovative tools and services, GlassesUSA.com is dedicated to making the eyewear shopping experience convenient, enjoyable, and accessible for all glasses wearers.

