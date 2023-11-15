Zuora and Avalara Expand Partnership with an Integrated E-Invoicing Solution for Modern Business

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO), a leading monetization suite for modern businesses, today expanded its partnership with Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for organizations of all sizes, which will provide Zuora customers with access to Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting.

Countries around the world continue to adopt e-invoicing mandates as well as additional digital reporting requirements, such as live reporting of invoice data and e-reporting of international sales and purchases. But compliance is often complex and costly, as timelines and regulations vary by country. The expanded partnership between Zuora and Avalara will help equip companies to meet these requirements with an integrated solution.

“Zuora’s partnership with Avalara arms modern businesses with the technology necessary today to pursue recurring growth on a global scale,” said Balaji Subramanian, Vice President, Global Partner Ecosystem at Zuora. “Now, our joint customers will be able to meet varying e-invoicing and live reporting requirements through Zuora.”

With Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting, Zuora customers will be able to:

Set up global e-invoicing capabilities: Zuora customers can set up Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting, set up their credentials, and configure it based on their reporting needs.

Access e-invoice exchange networks and government platforms: Businesses can connect to national and international networks as well as government e-invoicing platforms.

Support e-invoicing models by country or region: Connect to Avalara’s global API to fulfill e-invoicing mandates, including digital signatures, QR codes, digital archiving, and tax authority clearance and approvals.

Monitor the status of e-invoices: Monitor the status of all their e-invoices from a single reporting console, providing real-time visibility on the life cycle of the e-invoice and any messages or errors returned by tax authorities.

Set up archiving: Archive e-invoices to comply with data localization, security, and retention policies.

“Today’s announcement enables Zuora customers to meet evolving requirements with Avalara’s leading e-invoicing technology,” said Meg Higgins, SVP of Global Partners at Avalara. “Together, we’re empowering companies to expand globally while mitigating compliance barriers to entry.”

Zuora also provides out-of-the-box Peppol data export, which can be used to submit e-invoices through a Zuora workflow to the Peppol e-invoicing network.

Avalara’s integrated e-invoicing solution will be available through Zuora starting in early 2024. Avalara is a certified and accredited Peppol service provider in Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Japan. To learn more about e-invoicing through Avalara and Zuora, please visit here.

About Avalara

Avalara makes tax compliance faster, easier, more accurate, and more reliable for 30,000+ business and government customers in over 90 countries. Tax compliance automation software solutions from Avalara leverage 1,200+ signed partner integrations across leading ecommerce, ERP, and other billing systems to power tax calculations, document management, tax return filing, and tax content access. Visit avalara.com to improve your compliance journey.

About Zuora, Inc.

Zuora provides a leading monetization suite for modern businesses across all industries, enabling companies to unlock and grow customer-centric business models. Zuora serves as an intelligent hub that monetizes and orchestrates the complete quote to cash and revenue recognition process at scale. Through its industry leading technology and expertise, Zuora helps more than 1,000 companies around the world, including BMC Software, Box, Caterpillar, General Motors, Penske Media Corporation, Schneider Electric, Siemens and Zoom nurture and monetize direct, digital customer relationships. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Zuora operates offices around the world in the Americas, EMEA and APAC. To learn more about the Zuora monetization suite, please visit www.zuora.com.

© 2023 Zuora, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Zuora, Subscribed, Subscription Economy, Powering the Subscription Economy, Subscription Economy Index, Zephr, and Subscription Experience Platform are trademarks or registered trademarks of Zuora, Inc. Third party trademarks mentioned above are owned by their respective companies. Nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third parties of Zuora, Inc. or any aspect of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including but not limited to statements regarding the expected benefits, release and availability of Avalara’s integrated e-invoicing solution on Zuora’s platform. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in the “Risk Factors” section of Zuora’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 6, 2023, as well as other documents that Zuora may file from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and Zuora undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: ZUORA FINANCIAL